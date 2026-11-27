When news broke that Igor Shesterkin had been sidelined, the New York Rangers‘ core rattled.

Not only is Shesterkin their reliable, dynamic veteran netminder, but he was only five games into his season when he suffered his injury.

The Rangers were on a hot streak, leaving the organization in a flustered state.

Fortunately, 24-year-old Dylan Garand stepped up, soon followed by 32-year-old Joonas Korpisalo.

Rangers’ Dylan Garand Accepts Challenge, Proves Value

Considering how unexpected his starting role was, Garand has been a sight to see. Sure, his season hasn’t been smooth sailing, but is there even such a thing?

Right now, he owns a .917 SV% with a 2.34 GAA in his second year playing for the Rangers — his second in the league.

So far, he’s appeared in 16 games, starting 14, and is 7-8-1.

Compared to other netminders, his sample size is rather small right now, but he has proven his ability to handle significant workloads.

During his first campaign, he became the first rookie goaltender in franchise history to post a point in his first three NHL games since 2005-26, when Henrik Lundqvist completed the feat.

Joonas Korpisalo Shares the Load

When Garand was needed to step in for Shesterkin, Korpisalo was still out of commission with a severe foot infection.

This left Garand carrying the weight of each game on his shoulders alone, but once Korpisalo returned for the Nov. 7 clash with the Seattle Kraken, the young netminder finally caught a breath.

During that meeting, he made 25 saves, helping the Rangers clinch a tight 4-3 victory.

So far this season, Korpisalo has registered a .912 SV% and a 2.51 GAA through his four game appearances.

While Garand and Korpisalo split the load, Garand certainly takes the brunt of the work.

As Mike Sullivan noted, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post on Nov. 12, “I think [the balance] is great. I think both of these guys are giving us a chance to win right now. We’re getting solid goaltending, and they’re making timely saves for us.

“I think both of them are very capable. I think now that Korpi’s back in the mix, I just think it gives us the ability to share the workload. And I think the benefit of sharing the workload is potentially getting the best version of both guys because they’re both going to see action, but they’re both going to have the ability to recover.”

Much of success in the NHL has to do with maintaining a strong next-man-up mentality.

This is exactly what New York, and specifically Garand and Korpisalo, have done.