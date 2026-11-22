The NHL handed Brian Dumoulin a $5,000 fine Sunday for cross-checking Ottawa Senators defenseman Jordan Spence. The hit drew no penalty during Saturday’s game.

Spence went to the box shortly afterward.

That sequence gave Ottawa’s 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings an ugly subplot. Dumoulin escaped an on-ice call for a cross-check to the back of Spence’s head. Thirty seconds later, officials assessed Spence a two-minute minor for abuse of officials, The Canadian Press reported.

The Department of Player Safety announced the fine Sunday, Nov. 22.

“Los Angeles’ Brian Dumoulin has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for cross-checking Ottawa’s Jordan Spence,” the department wrote.

Ottawa still finished the night with two points. The league’s ruling supplied a financial consequence for the hit a day later.

Brian Dumoulin Fined After Uncalled Cross-Check on Jordan Spence

The incident happened at 12:13 of the third period, according to the NHL’s official announcement. Ottawa held a 4-2 lead at the time.

Dumoulin and Spence were battling for possession along the end boards. Spence kicked the puck away. Dumoulin struck him in the back, then delivered the cross-check to the back of his head, according to The Canadian Press.

The fine goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. The league announced a financial penalty without a suspension.

For Ottawa, the frustrating part was the immediate outcome. The Senators had to defend their lead shorthanded following Spence’s minor. Los Angeles received a power play despite Dumoulin’s uncalled infraction.

Senators Finish Off Kings Behind Tim Stutzle

Ottawa had built its cushion before the incident.

Tim Stutzle supplied two goals and an assist in the opening 7:16 of the third period, Reuters reported. That burst turned a 1-1 game into a 4-1 Senators lead.

Stephen Halliday scored the power-play goal between Stutzle’s two finishes. Quinton Byfield answered at 10:14 to bring Los Angeles within two.

Spence had helped Ottawa get even late in the second period. His pass reached Nick Cousins, who redirected the puck home with 54 seconds remaining.

Linus Ullmark stopped 19 shots, and Ottawa stretched its point streak to eight games at 6-0-2. The Senators improved to 15-6-3; the Kings fell to 7-12-2.

“Thought our 5-on-5 play was good. Special teams were good. Linus was good in net,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said, according to NHL.com.

The win held up through a tense finish. Sunday’s fine ensured Dumoulin faced a consequence, even though Ottawa received no power play from the hit.