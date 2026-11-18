The Philadelphia Flyers have endured a turbulent start to the 2026-27 NHL season, and now one of their biggest stars is at the center of a potentially troubling situation behind the scenes.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman believes someone within the Flyers organization may have an agenda against veteran forward Travis Konecny, who signed an eight-year, $70 million contract extension in 2024.

Friedman made the provocative comments during his November 17 appearance on Oilers NOW with Bob Stauffer, addressing recent reports about Konecny’s struggles and uncertain future in Philadelphia.

“It’s pretty clear that somebody there has an agenda that’s against him,” Friedman said.

The comments come as speculation continues to surround Konecny, with questions emerging about his role in the Flyers’ youth movement and whether the organization could eventually explore trading him.

NHL Insider Questions Motives Behind Travis Konecny Reports

Friedman’s remarks followed a November 17 report from Daily Faceoff’s Anthony Di Marco, who examined whether parting ways could benefit both Konecny and the Flyers.

Di Marco cited sources indicating that Philadelphia remains open to approaching Konecny about waiving or modifying his no-movement clause if the team’s struggles continue.

The report also raised questions about Konecny’s relationship with some of the organization’s emerging young players, including Matvei Michkov and Porter Martone.

However, Di Marco noted that Konecny remains happy in Philadelphia and has shown no indication that he wants to waive his trade protection.

Friedman took a different perspective on the situation, suggesting that the repeated negative reports about Konecny could reflect someone within the organization pushing a particular narrative.

He also pointed to Konecny’s track record, including his selection to Canada’s roster for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

While Konecny has struggled this season, Friedman cautioned against giving up on a player who has previously been such an important contributor.

The latest criticism of Konecny has largely originated from the same reporter, according to Broad Street Hockey.

That alone does not establish that anyone is deliberately undermining Konecny, but it is an interesting observation.

Friedman’s remarks represent his interpretation of the situation, rather than confirmation of an internal campaign against the veteran forward.

Flyers Face Difficult Decision on $70 Million Star

Konecny’s struggles have become increasingly difficult to ignore as Philadelphia attempts to rebound from its disappointing start.

The 29-year-old has recorded just two goals and six points through his first 13 games this season, according to Di Marco’s November 17 report.

His recent difficulties included a costly turnover during Philadelphia’s November 15 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, adding to the scrutiny surrounding his performance.

Still, Konecny remains one of Philadelphia’s most established players. He is also one of their highest-paid.

He signed a $70 million extension in July 2024, carrying an annual salary-cap hit of $8.75 million through the 2032-33 season.

His contract also includes substantial trade protection, meaning Philadelphia cannot simply move him without his cooperation.

The possibility of asking Konecny to waive his no-movement clause has already emerged amid the team’s disappointing results, however.

The situation is further complicated by Philadelphia’s commitment to developing younger forwards, potentially changing Konecny’s responsibilities as the organization looks toward its future.

Whether Friedman’s suspicions reflect genuine internal tensions remains unclear. Still, his comments add another layer of controversy and intrigue to an already difficult stretch for the Flyers and one of their highest-paid players.