Philadelphia Flyers Suddenly Demote 22-Year-Old Amid Awful Start

The Philadelphia Flyers are having an atrocious start to the 2026-27 season.

They currently have a 0-2-2 record and have scored only five goals. With this, they are only one of three teams who have yet to win their first game of the season.

Now, as the Flyers continue to struggle, they have made a notable roster move involving one of their promising young forwards.

Philadelphia Flyers Demote Alex Bump to AHL

The Flyers have announced that they have demoted forward Alex Bump to the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Bump being sent down to the AHL comes after the Flyers signed forward Michael Bunting to a one-year contract on Tuesday. Bunting’s signing has made Bump become the odd man out. Now, Bump will be aiming to impress in the AHL from here.

Taking a Look at Bump

Bump has appeared in three games this season with the Flyers, where he has zero points. This comes after he had five goals and nine points in his first 17 career NHL regular-season games last season. He also scored two goals in six playoff games for Philadelphia last spring.

Bump will now be looking to get his confidence back in the AHL. The Phantoms will be happy to have him back, as he played well for them last season. In 36 games with the AHL club in 2025-26, he posted 11 goals and 26 points.

The Flyers selected Bump in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, 133rd overall. He is expected to become a solid part of their forward group later down the road. Due to this, he should get another chance on their NHL roster soon if he plays well with the Phantoms.