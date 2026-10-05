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Philadelphia Flyers Reveal Major Lineup Change for Lightning Game

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Carolina Hurricanes v Philadelphia Flyers - Game Four
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 09: Head coach Rick Tocchet of the Philadelphia Flyers reacts after the 3-2 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes during overtime in Game Four of the Second Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 09, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Flyers have had a frustrating start to the 2026-27 season.

At the time of this writing, the Flyers have a 0-1-2 record and have been outscored 13-4. With this, the Flyers are due for a bounce-back game.

The Flyers are facing the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night for their fourth game of the season. Now, Philadelphia has announced a significant lineup change for the contest.

Dan Vladar Starting for the Flyers Against the Lightning

Carolina Hurricanes v Philadelphia Flyers - Game Three
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 07: Dan Vladar #80 of the Philadelphia Flyers reacts after Jordan Staal #11 of the Carolina Hurricanes scored during the first period in Game Three of the Second Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 07, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

While speaking with reporters, Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet confirmed that Dan Vladar will be the team’s starting goalie against the Lightning. This comes after Joseph Woll started each of Philadelphia’s last two games.

Vladar will now be looking to turn things around against the Lightning. He had a nightmare first start of the season against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He allowed seven goals on 38 shots during it, which equates to an .816 save percentage.

Yet, the game against the Lightning will now give Vladar a clean slate. It will be intriguing to see if he can take advantage of it.

Looking at Vladar

Pittsburgh Penguins v Philadelphia Flyers - Game Six
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 29: Dan Vladar #80 of the Philadelphia Flyers prepares to take the ice prior to Game Six of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 29, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

While Vladar had a rough 2026-27 season debut for the Flyers, he was excellent for them last season. In 52 games last season for the Flyers, he posted a 29-14-7 record, a 2.42 goals-against average, and a .906 save percentage. He also had a .922 save percentage and a 2.18 goals-against average in 10 playoff games for Philadelphia.

Vladar’s strong play last season helped him land a five-year, $27.5 million contract extension from Philadelphia, which kicks in next season. Now, it will be intriguing to see if he will bounce back from his tough start to this season from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Philadelphia Flyers Reveal Major Lineup Change for Lightning Game

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