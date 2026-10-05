Philadelphia Flyers Reveal Major Lineup Change for Lightning Game

The Philadelphia Flyers have had a frustrating start to the 2026-27 season.

At the time of this writing, the Flyers have a 0-1-2 record and have been outscored 13-4. With this, the Flyers are due for a bounce-back game.

The Flyers are facing the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night for their fourth game of the season. Now, Philadelphia has announced a significant lineup change for the contest.

Dan Vladar Starting for the Flyers Against the Lightning

While speaking with reporters, Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet confirmed that Dan Vladar will be the team’s starting goalie against the Lightning. This comes after Joseph Woll started each of Philadelphia’s last two games.

Vladar will now be looking to turn things around against the Lightning. He had a nightmare first start of the season against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He allowed seven goals on 38 shots during it, which equates to an .816 save percentage.

Yet, the game against the Lightning will now give Vladar a clean slate. It will be intriguing to see if he can take advantage of it.

Looking at Vladar

While Vladar had a rough 2026-27 season debut for the Flyers, he was excellent for them last season. In 52 games last season for the Flyers, he posted a 29-14-7 record, a 2.42 goals-against average, and a .906 save percentage. He also had a .922 save percentage and a 2.18 goals-against average in 10 playoff games for Philadelphia.

Vladar’s strong play last season helped him land a five-year, $27.5 million contract extension from Philadelphia, which kicks in next season. Now, it will be intriguing to see if he will bounce back from his tough start to this season from here.