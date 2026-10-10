Philadelphia Flyers Make Sudden Dan Vladar Decision Before Bruins Game

The Philadelphia Flyers are set to face off against the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon.

The Flyers desperately need to pick up a win in this contest. They are having a nightmare start to the season, as they are sporting a 0-3-2 record and have a minus-13 goal differential.

Now, as the Flyers prepare for their matchup against the Bruins, they have made a decision with goalie Dan Vladar.

Philadelphia Flyers Starting Dan Vladar Against the Bruins

Although Joseph Woll had a strong performance in the Flyers’ most recent game against the Ottawa Senators, he is not starting against Boston. Instead, the Flyers have announced that Vladar will be their starting goalie against the Bruins.

Vladar has struggled out of the gate for the Flyers this season. Yet, this start against the Bruins now provides him with an opportunity to try to have a bounce-back game.

Taking a Look at Vladar

Vladar’s start to the season has been rough, as he has a 0-2-0 record, an .863 save percentage, and a 5.12 goals-against average in two games. This included him allowing seven goals on 38 shots in Philadelphia’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Yet, when looking at what Vladar did last season, there is clear reason to believe that he can heat back up. He was a big reason why Philadelphia made the playoffs last year. He had a 29-14-7 record, a 2.42 goals-against average, and a .908 save percentage. The 6-foot-5 goalie had a breakout year in 2025-26 and will be looking to regain that form this campaign.

It will be interesting to see if Vladar can help the Flyers get their first win of the season against Boston from here.