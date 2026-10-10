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Philadelphia Flyers Make Sudden Dan Vladar Decision Before Bruins Game

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Pittsburgh Penguins v Philadelphia Flyers - Game Three
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 22: Dan Vladar #80 of the Philadelphia Flyers tends net against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Three of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Flyers are set to face off against the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon.

The Flyers desperately need to pick up a win in this contest. They are having a nightmare start to the season, as they are sporting a 0-3-2 record and have a minus-13 goal differential.

Now, as the Flyers prepare for their matchup against the Bruins, they have made a decision with goalie Dan Vladar.

Philadelphia Flyers Starting Dan Vladar Against the Bruins

Pittsburgh Penguins v Philadelphia Flyers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Dan Vladar #80 of the Philadelphia Flyers is introduced before a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Xfinity Mobile Arena on September 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Although Joseph Woll had a strong performance in the Flyers’ most recent game against the Ottawa Senators, he is not starting against Boston. Instead, the Flyers have announced that Vladar will be their starting goalie against the Bruins.

Vladar has struggled out of the gate for the Flyers this season. Yet, this start against the Bruins now provides him with an opportunity to try to have a bounce-back game.

Taking a Look at Vladar

Pittsburgh Penguins v Philadelphia Flyers - Game Six
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 29: Dan Vladar #80 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates after defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 1-0 during Game Six of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 29, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Vladar’s start to the season has been rough, as he has a 0-2-0 record, an .863 save percentage, and a 5.12 goals-against average in two games. This included him allowing seven goals on 38 shots in Philadelphia’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Yet, when looking at what Vladar did last season, there is clear reason to believe that he can heat back up. He was a big reason why Philadelphia made the playoffs last year. He had a 29-14-7 record, a 2.42 goals-against average, and a .908 save percentage. The 6-foot-5 goalie had a breakout year in 2025-26 and will be looking to regain that form this campaign.

It will be interesting to see if Vladar can help the Flyers get their first win of the season against Boston from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Philadelphia Flyers Make Sudden Dan Vladar Decision Before Bruins Game

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