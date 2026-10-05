Flyers Captain Owed Millions By NHL Team 11 Years After Quietly Retiring

The Philadelphia Flyers have had many great players roll through their roster over the years. One of the best players to ever lace up with the Flyers is former captain Mike Richards.

Richards had an 11-year career and played for the Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, and the Washington Capitals. Over that time, the now 41-year-old won two Stanley Cups, and recorded 487 points in 749 games.

Former Flyers Captain Mike Richards Still Owed Millions By Los Angeles Kings

The last time that Richards laced up the skates was for the 2015-16 season, but he’s still being paid by an NHL team.

The Kings terminated Richards’ contract. However, because of the nature of the termination, he appears on the organization’s books (similar to a buy-out).

Here is the breakdown of the money that is still owed to him up to the end of the 2031-32 season:

2026-27: $600,000

$600,000 2027-28: $600,000

$600,000 2028-29: $600,000

$600,000 2029-30: $500,000

$500,000 2030-31: $500,000

$500,000 2031-32: $400,000

In total, the Kings organization still owes Richards $3.2 million. They have already paid $13,900,000 in salary cap recapture and a buyout.

Mike Richards Quietly Retired 11 Years Ago

Richards last played in the 2015-16 season. Prior to his final season, he signed a one-year contract with the Capitals.

During that season, he recorded five points in 39 games while averaging 12:11 of ice time.

Then, after that season, he stepped away from hockey quietly. Although he has never actually made an official announcement regarding his retirement, Richards is most definitely retired.

In fact, he has participated in Flyers alumni events over recent years.

According to The Athletic, Richards returned to the Wells Fargo Center for an event back in 2024.

“Richards hasn’t been back to the Wells Fargo Center since he was a player,” The Athletic piece from January 2024 said. “He retired after the 2015-16 season, when he signed with the Washington Capitals for the second half of that season. But he’ll be here for the upcoming Flyers Hall of Fame weekend, and will even take part in the alumni game against the Bruins alumni at Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 26.”

“Richards, who played for the Flyers from 2005-06 through 2010-11 and who wore the “C” for the final three of those seasons.”

The former Flyers captain seems to be doing just fine adjusting to life without playing hockey.