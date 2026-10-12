Flyers Solution to Problems Could Be 146-Goal Former Philly Star

The Philadelphia Flyers are off to a historically bad start to the season.

There are all sorts of things that could be blamed, from head coach Rick Tocchet to an odd playing time strategy with Porter Martone. But the overarching picture is that the Flyers haven’t been able to produce any offense.

Not only are the Flyers struggling to score goals — they aren’t even getting many shots.

They’re being outshot by an epic proportion, the kind of disparity that has hockey historians digging to figure out the last time a team was outshot by this much to start a season.

The reality is that the Flyers are also digging — themselves into a hole that will be tough to climb out of.

They need something to change, and there may not be ideal solutions on their current roster.

Elsewhere, though, the Flyers might find an answer in free agency — with a player they know very well.

James van Riemsdyk Fit With Flyers

James van Riemsdyk remains a free agent.

He spent eight years of his NHL career with Philadelphia, a total of 527 games that includes 146 goals and 151 assists (297 points). Those included his first three NHL seasons and then five seasons as a veteran player, ending in 2022-23.

van Riemsdyk has since gone to the Boston Bruins, Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings on one-season deals.

He scored 11 goals with Boston, then 16 with Columbus, then 15 with Detroit.

van Riemsdyk is 37 years old now, but the Flyers’ former No. 2 overall pick (2007) would be the kind of offensive-minded player who could provide a jolt that they aren’t getting from anywhere right now.