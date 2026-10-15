Flyers’ Tyson Foerster Trade Update Follows Brutal Start

The way the Philadelphia Flyers have begun this season has them pointed directly on a path toward making some trades.

An NHL team can rarely lose its first eight games and then find any semblance of turnaround, and if the Flyers don’t pick things up soon, their trade block will be quite full.

Philadelphia has plenty of players that could be of interest around the league, and a lot of those names have circulated of late.

One guy who might be tough to get, though, is Tyson Foerster.

Tyson Foerster Trade Update

Tyson Foerster is apparently “untouchable,” according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli.

“While vultures circle the Philadelphia Flyers amid their franchise-worst start, rival teams have been wondering: Is there any way we could get our hands on Tyson Foerster? He seems to be on a list of untouchables. Really impressive player,” Seravalli wrote for Sportsnet.

The language used there, “a list of untouchables,” implies there are also others that the Flyers wouldn’t trade, but Seravalli doesn’t name any of them.

Why Flyers Wouldn’t Trade Tyson Foerster

It makes a lot of sense that the Flyers wouldn’t be in a rush to trade Foerster.

For one, he’s just 24 years old. He was a first-round pick by Philadelphia in the 2020 NHL Draft.

He scored 33 points in 2023-24, then 43 points in 2024-25 with 25 goals and 18 assists in 81 games.

Foerster had injury trouble last year to finish with just 17 points (13 goals, 4 assists) in 29 games.

So far this season, it’s been slow, with one goal in eight games.

Still, it appears the Flyers must believe that Foerster can be a part of the long-term solution, rather than part of the problem that needs to be fixed more quickly.

Things could always change depending on how the Flyers’ season goes from here, but for now it appears Foerster isn’t going anywhere.

Flyers Schedule

The Flyers’ next chance at their first win of the season comes Thursday night in Detroit against the Red Wings.

Detroit has their own trade drama, as Dylan Larkin has requested a trade (but is still playing) while Simon Edvinsson has actually stayed away from the team while seeking a new contract — a situation that seems more likely to result in a deal that sends Edvinsson out of town.

The Flyers are then back home for a game on Saturday and another on Monday — against the Senators and then the Avalanche.

If Philadelphia goes through this stretch and still doesn’t have a win, it sure seems like moves will start to happen quickly.