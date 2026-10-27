Philadelphia Flyers Make Dan Vladar Decision Before Blue Jackets Game

The Philadelphia Flyers are looking to get back on track on Tuesday night, and they announced who will be starting at goaltender.

Per Daily Faceoff and confirmed by Charlie O’Connor, Dan Vladar will man the net vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Vladar is 2-3-1 this year with a .900 save percentage, a .667 quality starts percentage, and a 3.15 GAA. Despite allowing seven, four, and five goals during his first three starts, Vladar has been hot as of late. In his previous three matchups, Vladar is 2-0-1, with a .953 save percentage and 81 saves on 85 shots.

Vladar could very well enjoy another epic outing on Tuesday. So far, Columbus is 32nd in goals scored with 21, or 2.33 per game. Vladar’s start will also come after the Flyers allowed five goals — with Joseph Woll starting — against a struggling Anaheim Ducks team despite scoring four of their own.

Cam Talbot Will Line Up Opposite Of Dan Vladar

Per Jackie Spiegel, Cam Talbot looks to be lining up on the other end of the rink. Talbot has gotten some reps lately in relief of Jet Greaves.

So far this season, Talbot is 2-2-0, with an .891 save percentage, a 2.82 GAA, and a .750 quality starts percentage. He is also coming off an epic vintage performance vs. the Vegas Golden Knights, when he made 26 saves on 27 shots and posted a .963 save percentage.

Talbot also backstopped the Blue Jackets well on Oct. 18 against the Minnesota Wild. He made 33 stops in that game and faced 35 shots.

Overall, Talbot has faced 65 shots in his last three appearances (he saw 27:57 of ice time vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 20 and made two saves on three shots) and has 61 saves. That is good for a .938 save percentage dating back to Oct. 18.

Philadelphia Flyers Projected Lines And Pairings vs. Blue Jackets

Daily Faceoff listed Philadelphia’s lineup as projected, so take these with a grain of salt until there is confirmation. Should the projections hold, fans will see Trevor Zegras, Christian Dvorak, and Noel Acciari on the first line. Zegras is tied for the team lead alongside Matvei Michkov with 10 points.

Michkov has been red-hot, and he is the projected right wing on the second line, with Porter Martone and Noah Cates slated to join him. Michkov leads the Flyers with eight goals. Martone has also been heating up lately, and he has five points in 13 games.

Alex Bump and Tyson Foerster are projected to flank Sean Couturier. Bump has brought a physical game so far, with 10 hits in six contests.

Denver Barkey is projected to center Michael Bunting and Cole Knuble. Knuble recently played the hero in Philadelphia’s recent win over the Buffalo Sabres.

As for the defensive pairings, Travis Sanheim is slated to start alongside Oliver Bonk. Bonk and Sanheim lead all Philadelphia Flyers’ defensemen with four points — Bonk has four in seven games.

Nick Seeler and Jamie Drysdale look like the second pairing, while Hunter McDonald and Cam York are slated for the third. York hasn’t played since Oct. 8 and is slated to make his return to the lineup.

If the Flyers can get the best of Columbus, not only will they pull away from their Metropolitan Division rival; Philadelphia will gain ground on what is turning into a difficult division to play in. The puck will drop in Philadelphia at 7:00 p.m. EDT.