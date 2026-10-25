Philadelphia Flyers Star’s Scoring Surge Reaches Another Level

The Philadelphia Flyers may have watched the Anaheim Ducks snap their winning streak on Saturday, but one brewing star put on a show.

Matvei Michkov did his part, and that has been a recurring theme all season. Michkov opened the scoring on the power play at the 13:59 mark of the first period. His goal built some early momentum as Porter Martone scored just over a minute later.

Then, Tristan Luneau and the Ducks got hot, and Anaheim outscored Philadelphia 5-2 the rest of the way. Still, Michkov brought the Flyers to within striking distance at the 8:17 mark of the third frame. That gave them a chance to at least tie the game and try to force overtime.

The real story, though, is how Michkov has come into his own and is threatening to break out this season. Given that the Flyers have scored just 24 times in 13 games, they can use a marquee scorer.

Matvei Michkov Has Been The Philadelphia Flyers’ Offensive Centerpiece

Through 13 games, Michkov has eight goals and 10 points. His shooting percentage is a sparkling 42.1 percent, and he has been playing decently when the Flyers don’t have the puck. Besides his scoring prowess, Michkov has blocked seven shots and stolen the puck five times.

What makes his 2026-27 season more impressive is that Michkov has been doing all of this despite a 41.7 Corsi For Percentage at even strength before Saturday’s matchup. That is by far the lowest number of his career, but it is also a reflection on a Flyers team that hasn’t scored well, for the most part, this season.

Michkov has also taken his lowest number of offensive zone starts in 2026-27, seeing just 54.5 percent of them heading into Saturday. As the Flyers figure things out offensively, Michkov’s low Corsi For Percentage and offensive zone starting percentage should rise.

Then the question becomes: what will he be capable of when the Philadelphia Flyers generate more scoring chances?

Michkov Putting Sophomore Slump Behind Him

Considering Michkov’s rough start last season, it has got to be reassuring for Flyers fans to see him performing so well so early. While the Flyers got off to a solid 7-5-1 start in 2025-26, Michkov struggled, with six points and a goal in those 13 games.

He briefly got it together between Nov. 6 and Nov. 29, 2025, with eight points and seven goals in a span when Philadelphia went 7-2-2. Between Dec. 1, 2025, and Mar. 31, 2026, Michkov fell back to reality, with eight goals and 26 points over his next 49 contests in which Philadelphia went 22-18-9.

He did, however, show flashes of brilliance again in April, putting up 11 points and four goals in Philadelphia’s final eight games that saw the Flyers go 6-2-0.

That effort led to Michkov reaching the 20-goal mark, and he ended the year with 51 points in 81 games. Solid, but unspectacular, considering the numerous hot and cold streaks he went on.

For Michkov, the mission in 2026-27 is simple: keep playing at a high level, regardless of whether the Flyers are scoring.

Michkov is on an 84-game pace to notch between 64 and 65 points this season, mainly thanks to his goals scored. If he dishes the puck around more and teammates finish sequences more consistently, his assists total will also rise. But if he keeps scoring the way he has, Michkov is on pace to end the year with between 51 and 52 goals.