Former Flyers Coach Suddenly Departs the NHL

Right now, things aren’t going right for the Philadelphia Flyers, who have yet to win a single game to begin the 2026-27 NHL campaign and are in dead last place in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division.

Right now, there is speculation building about the job security of head coach Rick Tocchet.

But another notable former Flyers head coach that fans will remember well is suddenly leaving the NHL, according to a newly published report, to take over a program currently embroiled in controversy.

Former Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol, who is an assistant with the Colorado Avalanche, is heading to the desert.

Former Philadelphia Flyers Head Coach Dave Hakstol Is Heading To Arizona

According to a report from Brad Elliott Schlossman of The Grand Forks Herald, former Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol will be in Arizona as early as Thursday to take over the Arizona STate University hockey program as interim coach; the program is currently mired in controversy following the shocking turn of events with Matthew Mayich.

Per a report from Brad Elliott Schlossman of The Grand Forks Herald, Hakstol will be in Arizona as early as Thursday.

He began:

“Dave Hakstol is expected to coach his final game with the Colorado Avalanche tonight. Then, the Avs’ assistant coach will be on to his next job: head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Arizona State has tabbed the former UND captain and head coach to take over for Greg Powers, who has been on paid administrative leave for two weeks as the school probes a workout that left defenseman Matthew Mayich on life support.

Multiple sources said the deal will be official soon after tonight’s Avalanche-Stars game. An official announcement is expected within the next 20 hours.”

Schlossman continued by saying the Avalanche granted the program permission to interview Hakstol.

“Hakstol is expected to meet the Sun Devils in Lowell, Mass., on Thursday, where Arizona State will play a two-game series against UMass Lowell. The Avalanche gave Arizona State and Hakstol permission to negotiate earlier this week. According to multiple sources, Hakstol has already begun working on adding an assistant coach as soon as possible.”

Dave Hakstol Is The Former Flyers Head Coach

Hakstol began coaching after a five-year minor league playing career, eventually taking over at North Dakota and leading the program to seven Frozen Four appearances in 11 seasons.

He moved to the NHL with the Flyers in 2015, later served with the Maple Leafs, and became the first head coach of the expansion Seattle Kraken, guiding them to their first playoff berth and earning a Jack Adams Award finalist nod in 2023 before joining the Colorado Avalanche as an assistant in 2025.