NHL Insider Reveals Flyers Coach Rick Tocchet’s Job Security After Winless Start

The Philadelphia Flyers have achieved franchise history in the early goings-on of the 2026-27 NHL campaign, and not the kind that they ever would have wanted or imagined.

Through the first seven games of the season, the Flyers have yet to pick up a victory, the first time in team history that they’ve not won a single game in their first seven opportunities.

Their latest loss was a 4-1 loss at home to the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes, dropping their record to 0-5-2. Naturally, this has put additional scrutiny on the job security of head coach Rick Tocchet, who led them to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last spring.

NHL Insider Reveals Job Security Of Philadelphia Flyers Head Coach Rick Tocchet

Despite the struggles, Tocchet’s job isn’t in danger as of yet, according to NHL Insider Anthony Di Marco.

“Fwiw Tocchet’s job isn’t in trouble, I’m told. Don’t expect an imminent coaching change for PHI,” Di Marco wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Per Sportsnet’s Michael Amato, Tocchet’s job could soon be on the line if the Flyers aren’t able to climb out of the hole they’ve dug themselves into.

“The Philadelphia Flyers’ surprising run to the post-season last spring was a great story, but it also brought with it the weight of expectations,” Amato reported. “Philly’s rebuild was accelerated and now a slow start has some hitting the panic button. The Flyers are still winless on the season and have been outscored 24-7 and outshot 219-121 in six games, putting the focus on Rick Tocchet to turn things around quickly. Typically, coaches that are on the hot seat are not those from teams that aren’t expected to push for the playoffs. The ones that are in trouble tend to be from squads that are expected to take a step forward, and based on what the Flyers did last season, missing the playoffs should be deemed unacceptable. If Tocchet doesn’t turn things around soon, he could be in trouble.”

Flyers Fans Called For Tocchet’s Job

In the waning seconds of their most recent loss, chants of “Fire Tocchet!” were visibly audible from the fans in the stands that hadn’t already gotten a head start on the traffic.

Afterward, it sounded like Tocchet himself was lacking in answers.

“I think we go off the rails at certain points of the game,” Tocchet said. “I don’t know if it’s experience, pressure, I don’t know.”

“You start thinking about the long term, then you’re really going to be in trouble,” Tocchet said. “You’ve got to try to win. How you win the next game.”