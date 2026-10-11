Philadelphia Flyers Promote First-Rounder After Bad Travis Konecny News

The Philadelphia Flyers‘ nightmare start to the season continued on Saturday afternoon.

The Flyers lost to the Boston Bruins by a 5-1 final score and were completely outclassed. With this, the Flyers have extended their season-opening losing streak to six games.

As the Flyers continue to lose, they also placed star forward Travis Konecny on injured reserve on Sunday due to a lower-body injury.

Now, in response to Konecny hitting IR, the Flyers have called up one of their top prospects from the AHL.

Philadelphia Flyers Promote Defenseman Oliver Bonk From AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms

The Flyers announced on Sunday afternoon that they have called up defenseman Oliver Bonk from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Bonk being called up is certainly notable. He was selected by the Flyers in the first round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and is considered one of their top prospects. Thus, he will now be looking to impress after landing this latest opportunity on their NHL roster.

Looking at Bonk’s Career So Far

Bonk made his NHL debut for the Flyers last season in their season finale against the Montreal Canadiens. He certainly had an NHL debut to remember, as he scored a goal and recorded an assist against the Habs.

Bonk also played one playoff game for the Flyers last spring against the Carolina Hurricanes. This is the most recent time he made an appearance for Philadelphia, but that is set to change with him being called back up.

Bonk played his first AHL season with the Phantoms in 2025-26. In 46 games with the AHL club last season, he recorded six goals and 19 points. He also has two assists in two games this season so far with Lehigh Valley.