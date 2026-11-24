The Pittsburgh Penguins hoped that running it back with their veteran core one more time this season would lead to great results.

The results have been far from great, though, and a sell-off in the form of trades seems likely to come at some point before the mid-season trading deadline.

With where the Penguins currently stand, the trading could start sooner than that, too. If they decide that this season isn’t going anywhere, they can maximize value on the trade market by putting players on the block sooner rather than later.

The first to go could be the talented forward Richard Rakell.

Richard Rakell Trade Update

Rakell is the No. 2 player listed on the trade board published Tuesday by The Athletic’s Chris Johnston.

That means Johnston thinks he’s both an impact player but also one who he sees as very likely to actually be traded.

“Rakell might already have been moved had the Chicago Blackhawks not been among the eight teams on his limited no-trade list,” Johnston writes. “Still, all signs point to the Penguins finding him another home. Rakell has delivered an outsized amount of production on a reasonable contract in Pittsburgh but has had a slower start to this season. He’s an above-average finisher who has a history of holding his own when playing alongside highly skilled linemates. He’s scored at a 29-goal-per-82-game pace across the last four seasons.”

Rakell is 33 years old and has a $5 million cap hit on a contract that will also carry through next season, so he’s not just a rental for an acquiring team.

He’s been in trade rumors on multiple occasions during his Penguins tenure, and this seems like the time they might actually come to fruition.

More Penguins Moves

If Rakell is traded, it will likely just signal the start of Pittsburgh action. There’s probably more to come.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins are signaling a desire to kick off a youth movement by dealing veteran players,” Johnston writes.

Pittsburgh has some young talent, but also plenty of vets who could be traded if the price is right — and if no-movement clauses don’t get in the way.

The Penguins’ legends may not be going anywhere, but the rest of the veteran core certainly has a case to be shipped out of town to look toward the future.