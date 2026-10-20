Penguins’ Ben Kindel Hospitalized After Medical Episode on Team Plane

The Pittsburgh Penguins were in action Monday evening at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, where they fell 5-4 to the Utah Mammoth. However, what happened afterward has made hockey secondary to the health and well-being of the club’s players.

The Penguins released a statement minutes ago on social media indicating that the team plane turned around and returned to Salt Lake City following a medical episode involving forward Ben Kindel, who is “conscious, alert, and in stable condition”.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Announced Forward Ben Kindel Is Stable Following A “Medical Episode”

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Penguins announced that forward Ben Kindel experienced a medical episode, resulting in the team plane returning to Salt Lake City so that he could receive immediate medical attention.

The statement read:

“The Pittsburgh Penguins team plane returned to the Salt Lake City International Airport today shortly after takeoff due to a medical episode involving forward Ben Kindel. Team physician, Dr. Dharmesh Vyas of UPMC, as well as the team’s medical staff were on board and immediately attended to Ben. An ambulance was waiting upon arrival, and he was taken to the University of Utah Hospital for further evaluation. Ben is conscious, alert and in stable condition.

The health and safety of our players, as well as the privacy for their families, are our top priority. The team will provide further updates when appropriate.”

So far this season, Kindel has played in all nine Penguins games and has scored twice while adding two assists; he’s also averaged 17:18 of ice time.

Ben Kindel Was Drafted By The Penguins In 2025

Kindel was taken by the Penguins in the first round (1th overall pick) in the 2025 NHL Draft and was signed to a three-year entry-level contract. He made his NHL debut in October of last year against the New York Rangers, becoming one of the youngest players in franchise history to appear in a game.

Kindel scored his first NHL goal four days later and had five goals through his first 12 games.

So far in his NHL career, Kindel has appeared in 86 games and has scored 19 goals with 20 assists; he also appeared in all six Penguins postseason games earlier this spring, though he didn’t pick up a point.