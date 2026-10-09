Pittsburgh Penguins Cut 26-Year-Old Player Before Blue Jackets Game

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night in what is a pretty light NHL slate.

Through four games played in the early going of the 2026-27 season, the Penguins are 2-2-0 (four points), which is middle of the pack in the Metro Division.

Ahead of their game against the Blue Jackets, the Penguins announced a decision regarding 26-year-old skater Ilya Solovyov.

Ilya Solovyov Placed on Waivers By Penguins

According to NHL.com’s transactions tracker, Ilya Solovyov has been placed on waivers:

“Solovyov was put on waivers by Pittsburgh on Friday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.”

Ilya Solovyov, 26, has not appeared in a game for the Penguins this season, and if he clears waivers, he’ll likely be headed for the AHL.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote:

“Solovyov made Pittsburgh’s Opening Night roster, but he was a healthy scratch for the Penguins’ first four games. He’s expected to be sent to the minors to get playing time if he goes unclaimed. The 26-year-old had a goal and eight points in 30 regular-season appearances between Colorado and Pittsburgh in 2025-26.”

Quickly Looking at Solovyov’s NHL Career

Solovyov is a 26 y/o left side defenseman with three years of NHL experience.

He made his NHL debut in 2023-24 with the Calgary Flames, but appeared in just 10 games.

Across his 3 years played, he’s logged 45 games played, and has 12 points (1 goal, 11 assists).

If he clears waivers, which is likely, he can still provide the Penguins with a depth defenseman option and could be first in line to be recalled if the Pens endure an injury on the blue line in the coming games.