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Pittsburgh Penguins Cut 26-Year-Old Player Before Blue Jackets Game

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PIttsburgh Penguins v Washington Capitals
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WASHINGTON, D.C. - APRIL 12: Ilya Solovyov #7 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the Washington Capitals on April 12, 2026 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night in what is a pretty light NHL slate.

Through four games played in the early going of the 2026-27 season, the Penguins are 2-2-0 (four points), which is middle of the pack in the Metro Division.

Ahead of their game against the Blue Jackets, the Penguins announced a decision regarding 26-year-old skater Ilya Solovyov.

Ilya Solovyov Placed on Waivers By Penguins

PIttsburgh Penguins v Washington Capitals
GettyWASHINGTON, D.C. – APRIL 12: Ilya Solovyov #7 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the Washington Capitals on April 12, 2026 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

According to NHL.com’s transactions tracker, Ilya Solovyov has been placed on waivers:

“Solovyov was put on waivers by Pittsburgh on Friday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.”

Ilya Solovyov, 26, has not appeared in a game for the Penguins this season, and if he clears waivers, he’ll likely be headed for the AHL.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote: 

“Solovyov made Pittsburgh’s Opening Night roster, but he was a healthy scratch for the Penguins’ first four games. He’s expected to be sent to the minors to get playing time if he goes unclaimed. The 26-year-old had a goal and eight points in 30 regular-season appearances between Colorado and Pittsburgh in 2025-26.”

Quickly Looking at Solovyov’s NHL Career

Pittsburgh Penguins v Philadelphia Flyers - Game Six
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 29: Tyson Foerster #71 of the Philadelphia Flyers is checked into the boards by Ilya Solovyov #7 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period in Game Six of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 29, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Solovyov is a 26 y/o left side defenseman with three years of NHL experience.

He made his NHL debut in 2023-24 with the Calgary Flames, but appeared in just 10 games.

Across his 3 years played, he’s logged 45 games played, and has 12 points (1 goal, 11 assists).

If he clears waivers, which is likely, he can still provide the Penguins with a depth defenseman option and could be first in line to be recalled if the Pens endure an injury on the blue line in the coming games.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Pittsburgh Penguins Cut 26-Year-Old Player Before Blue Jackets Game

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