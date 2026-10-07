Is Sidney Crosby Retiring Soon? Penguins Legend Plans Murky After Ovechkin Announcement

The Pittsburgh Penguins are taking on the Washington Capitals for the first time this season on Wednesday night.

And yep, as it has been for the past two decades, it’s about Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin.

That won’t be the case for a whole lot longer, though. Ovechkin announced recently that this will be his last season. Whenever Washington is done playing in 2026-27, Ovi is retiring.

As for Crosby? Well, it’s not that simple.

Is Sidney Crosby Retiring Soon?

Crosby has given no real indication to whether or not he’s retiring soon, but with him being 39 years old, it’s clear he’s closer to the end than to the beginning.

When Ovechkin’s announcement came out, Crosby pretty much just spoke kindly about what Ovechkin has accomplished, without really giving any hints about his own future.

Before the season, though, Crosby did at least entertain the concept.

“I think it’s a combination of everything,” Crosby told Josh Yohe of The Athletic about figuring out when he’ll know it’s time to retire. “You talk to guys who are later in their careers, and I think it’s different for everyone. I don’t think you ever know until you get to that point. I’m guessing it’s your level (of play), how your body feels, a combination of things.”

Maybe the trickiest part for Crosby at the moment is that he’s still playing a very high level of hockey. He had 74 points last season in 68 games.

Crosby did get injured while representing Canada at the Olympics, but he eventually came back from that.

“Overall, I feel pretty good,” Crosby told Yohe before the year. “I’m hoping it’s not something I’ll have to think about too much. That’s (age) just the reality of things. I’m happy with how I feel. We’ll just go from there.”

For now, that’s about all there is to go on with Crosby.

The other variables, of course, are Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. The trio has been together in Pittsburgh almost since the beginning.

If one or two of them decide to hang up their skates, does the rest of the group follow? It certainly would play a factor, you’d think.

Sidney Crosby Career Stats, Goals, Assists

Crosby, who turned 39, is just beginning his 22nd season in the NHL. It’s the most seasons in Pittsburgh by any individual athlete in any of the major sports.

Crosby had played 1,423 games entering Wednesday night’s meeting with the Capitals.

The center has scored 654 goals.

He has dished out 1,109 assists.

That adds up to 1,763 career points for Crosby, and counting.

Crosby ranks seventh on the all-time points list — eight behind Marcel Dionne, and 35 behind Ron Francis. If he has a healthy season, Crosby can close the year fifth in NHL history in points.