Penguins’ Simon Edvinsson Trade Pitch Charts Post-Sidney Crosby Future

The Pittsburgh Penguins are currently still very much invested in the present.

They have a roster featuring Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang — and frankly, it’s not a core they can give up on until that core is ready to step away.

That doesn’t meant the Penguins can’t think about the future, though. In fact, it’s incredibly necessary that they do think about the future.

There’s going to come a day, sooner rather than later, when Crosby and Malkin and Letang aren’t skating onto the ice.

What will the Penguins look like then?

It’s a question they’re already having to answer, and they could take a big step toward that picture by considering a trade for Simon Edvinsson.

The 23-year old defenseman who seems to be on his way out from the Detroit Red Wings is a talented, 6-foot-6, left-shot, former first-round pick who would make the future brighter for any team.

Bleacher Report’s Adam Gretz suggests in a new article on Wednesday that the Penguins are a team that should look into him.

Simon Edvinsson to Penguins?

Edvinsson is exactly the kind of help-now and help-later player the Penguins could use in a trade.