The Toronto Maple Leafs are mired in a miserable stretch of having lost six straight games on home ice for the first time in several decades.

The Leafs have sunk to the bottom of the Atlantic Division, and right now, the overhauls in the front office, the coaching staff, and the roster made by new general manager John Chayka are garnering considerable scrutiny.

Following the six-game losing streak, Chayka held a media availability session and indicated that he has full confidence in head coach Jim Hiller, who is feeling the heat from frustrated fans.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Voices Full Confidence In Coach Jim Hiller

During his media availability session on Monday, Chayka backed Hiller despite increased scrutiny on his coaching in the wake of their six-game losing skid.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in Jim,” Chayka said via TSN. “And (Mats Sundin) and I have full support behind him. And I think it’s on us as a group to work through this.

“I think adversity is an opportunity to learn, an opportunity to grow. I think you got to be really honest with where you’re at and what you’ve done and things that need to be improved. And I think Jim and his staff, his whole staff, have done that. But I think, again, whether it’s players, management, coaches, we’re all in this together to try to get through it.”

The Leafs, who have just one win in their last nine games, are still stuck in an ”unacceptable” stretch in Chayka’s words.

“These short-term results aren’t what we expect and it’s unacceptable,” he said. “You know, we think we hold ourselves to a higher standard and fans deserve better. The ownership gives us all the resources to go out and have success and, you know, it’s on us as a group to get the job done. But I’d say, I’m not going to try to assign blame. I’m looking for solutions.

“I think there’s two things that can be true. You know, the short-term results can not be what we wanted, and yet there can still be some good signs of progress.

“I’ve had a lot of belief in this group, a lot of belief in the staff still, and, you know, it’s as simple as going out and trying to win the next hockey game at this stage.”

John Chayka Addresses Sergei Bobrovsky’s Performance

Additionally, Chayka addressed the inconsistent performance of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who was one of the major additions to the club over the offseason.

“I think the nice thing about Sergei is that he’s kind of been through everything in his career. It’s one of the reasons why we signed him. He’s been to the pinnacle and played extremely well, both individually and on a top team. And yet, if you go back and study some of those seasons, there’s been some ups and downs, as well. So, I know he’s a process-oriented guy. He’s out here working on his game, making adjustments. Again, it’s a quarter of the way through the season. Given his body of work, it’s deserved and prudent to give him the benefit of the doubt, allow him to get back in the net, and stop the next puck,” Chayka said.