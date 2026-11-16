The Toronto Maple Leafs are going through a major crisis. Jim Hiller’s team has lost six consecutive games on home ice.

Amid the franchise’s ongoing struggles, former Leafs player Jay Rosehill appeared on a recent episode of The Nation Network’s “Barn Burner” and directly criticized William Nylander.

Rosehill went as far as to claim that Nylander is a major part of the problem behind the questions surrounding the Maple Leafs’ team culture.

He described the forward as “lazy,” “toxic,” and “embarrassing” in a scathing assessment of his attitude and effort on the ice.

Rosehill: Nylander Is ‘a Big Part of the Problem’ With the Maple Leafs’ Culture

Rosehill said, “He’s like a second-rounder, and he gets a little lazy. And he just disappears from the face of the planet. Like, you know how toxic it is to have a lazy player.”

“And then to have a lazy player who’s supposed to be a leader, who’s 30 years old, who’s supposed to be the tip of the spear and, like, pointing this thing in the right direction.”

“The things that Willy does out there. It’s just, it’s unconscionable. You can’t, you can’t have it. And I’ll go as far as to say I think he’s a big part of the problem when people question the culture around here.”

“Like that is, that leaks into everybody else when some guys just blatantly don’t give a sh-t to try even remotely close to their hardest. It’s, you just can’t overcome it as a team.”

“And that’s Willy Nylander right now.”

“But it also doesn’t bother him to go out there and just give an embarrassing effort where you can pull together, you know, a clip show, 10 minutes long of him just completely gliding and completely giving up and not even bothering to reach for a puck. And just saying, f–k it. And he’s okay with that.”

“That’s part of that personality that I think is just devastating. And I don’t think they’re in a position where, you know, they’ve tried over and over again to say, ‘yeah, but he’s really talented. Yeah, but he’s really talented.’ And he certainly is.”

“But that, that talent is what might give you something that is actually going to point you in the right direction as well.”

“Because I’m, I’m done with it. I don’t think you can even come close to winning, not that the team’s even close to winning, but with a guy that has that attitude and is comfortable doing that.”