Fired Canucks Coach Officially Lands New NHL Job

As part of their major changes during the offseason following the 2025-26 campaign that saw them finish dead last in the Western Conference, the Vancouver Canucks overhauled their coaching staff.

The Canucks bid goodbye to head coach Adam Foote, along with assistants Scott Young, Kevin Dean and Brett McLean.

It didn’t take Foote long to find new employment, taking an assistant coaching job with the Utah Mammoth. And now, McLean has been the most recent former member of the Canucks coaching staff to find a new gig.

Former Vancouver Canucks Assistant Coach Brett McLean Joins The Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche, who had an opening on their coaching staff following the departure of Dave Hakstol, have announced that they have hired McLean to serve on head coach Jared Bednar’s staff.

“Firstly, we want to thank ‘Hak’ for his hard work and dedication while he was on our staff, and we wish him and his family all the best as he takes on a new challenge as Head Coach at Arizona State. In Brett, we’re getting an experienced coach and someone who is familiar with the culture here,” said Avalanche President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Joe Sakic. “I’ve known Brett dating back to when we were teammates. I can speak to his outstanding character and work ethic, and I’m confident our players will thrive in the areas he’ll be coaching them in. Circumstances are unusual when this kind of an adjustment is made to the coaching staff so early into a season, but we’re fortunate it worked out bringing Brett onboard and we’re excited to see his contributions.”

“I am honored and excited for this opportunity to be an Assistant Coach with the Avalanche,” said McLean. “I enjoyed my time here as a player, and I am eager to re-join the organization as a coach. I’m looking forward to returning to Colorado, getting acclimated to this team quickly and getting to know everyone here so that we won’t miss a beat and can keep our focus on winning games.”

Brett McLean Was Let Go By The Canucks After One Season

McLean was originally drafted 242nd overall by the Dallas Stars in 1997 but spent several years in the minors before reaching the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2002. He later played for Colorado and Florida Panthers before continuing his career overseas in Switzerland and Austria. McLean retired in 2017 after 18 professional seasons.

He transitioned into coaching with the Minnesota Wild organization, spending eight years between the AHL and NHL levels, including two seasons as Iowa’s head coach. McLean joined Vancouver as an assistant in 2025, but was let go after a single season.