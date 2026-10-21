Vancouver Canucks $38.5M Star Sniper Emerging as Top Trade Candidate

After being the NHL’s worst team last season, the Vancouver Canucks are having a bad start to the 2026-27 campaign.

The Canucks are currently sporting a 2-8-1 record and are sixth in the Pacific Division standings. However, they are noticeably getting worse as the season carries on. This is because they have lost each of their last eight games.

The Canucks playing so poorly is not a surprise, though. They are in the middle of a major rebuild and have traded away a lot of talent since last season. Due to this, one of their top stars is now creating a lot of chatter in the rumor mill as a trade candidate.

Vancouver Canucks Star Forward Emerging as Trade Candidate

Canucks forward Jake DeBrusk was featured on NHL insider Chris Johnston’s latest trade board for The Athletic. Johnston gave the Canucks winger the No. 7 spot on his trade board.

“A player who doesn’t fit the mold of the rebuilding efforts underway in Vancouver. DeBrusk is a strong skater with a nose for the net, having surpassed the 20-goal plateau five times during his NHL career,” Johnston wrote.

“This is also the final season in which DeBrusk’s contract includes a full no-movement clause, making it the last where he’ll have full control over his destination in a trade. The Canucks are clearly positioned to be sellers, and DeBrusk’s deal is looking more attractive with salaries on the rise around the league,” Johnston added.

DeBrusk is no stranger to the rumor mill. He has been the subject of trade speculation since last season. It is understandable, as the Canucks are rebuilding, and he stands out as a prime veteran trade chip. Thus, it would not be shocking in the slightest if he got traded between now and the trade deadline.

The Canucks would have the potential to get a nice return for DeBrusk, too. This is because he is a proven top-nine winger who also has a lot of playoff experience due to his Boston Bruins days. Due to this, he could be a very popular target once we get closer to the trade deadline.

DeBrusk Is Exactly the Kind of Sniper Contenders Love

DeBrusk is the kind of player that contenders would love to have on their roster. The 30-year-old forward has been an impactful sniper in the NHL for several years now and is showing no signs of slowing down.

DeBrusk has been very effective on a bad Canucks team this season, posting three goals and seven points in nine games. This is after he posted 23 goals and 42 points in 81 games for Vancouver in 2025-26. He has also scored 23 goals or more in four out of his last five seasons.

With numbers like these, DeBrusk would be a fantastic pickup for any team that is in need of secondary scoring. It will be interesting to see if Vancouver ends up dealing him by the deadline because of it from here.