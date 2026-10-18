Vancouver Canucks Trade Pitch Sends 28-Goal Star to Kings in Major Move

The Vancouver Canucks started their season with wins in two out of their first three games. However, things have quickly gotten very bad for the Canucks since.

With their 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, the Canucks have now lost each of their last seven games. Thus, they now have a 2-7-1 record and are certainly looking like a rebuilding team.

With the Canucks rebuilding, it would not be surprising if more of their top veteran players get traded this offseason. They have multiple players to watch this season because of it.

The Canucks’ top trade candidate is forward Jake DeBrusk. The 2015 first-round pick has been in the rumor mill since last season. As a result, it would not be shocking if he got dealt by the deadline.

One team that could make sense as a landing spot for DeBrusk is the Los Angeles Kings. Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would send DeBrusk to Los Angeles in a big swap.

Kings Get:

Jake DeBrusk

2027 Sixth-Round Pick

Canucks Get:

Samuel Helenius

Joel Armia

2027 Second-Round Pick

2028 Fourth-Round Pick

With this move, the Kings would be adding a skilled scoring winger to their top six in DeBrusk. The Canucks, on the other hand, would most notably get a big young bottom-six center in Helenius and a second-round pick for DeBrusk. Armia would give the Canucks another veteran trade chip to dangle at the deadline.

The Kings Have Been Connected to Canucks’ DeBrusk

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Adam Gretz named the Kings among the top potential trade destinations for DeBrusk this season.

“Do they have a high ceiling? Probably not. Are they going to be a serious contender? Not likely,” Gretz wrote about the Kings. “But the Pacific Division should still be wide open for them to have a shot at playing their way back into the race. If they are going to get there, and if they are going to have any chance of making some noise, finding additional offense is going to have to be a big priority. DeBrusk wouldn’t likely be enough to move the needle a lot, but it’s really hard to see where the offense is going to come from with this roster as currently constructed.”

With the Kings needing another scoring forward, it would make a lot of sense if they brought in DeBrusk. He would boost their top six nicely, as he is a proven sniper. He has scored at least 23 goals in four out of his last five seasons. This included in 2024-25 when he scored a career-high 25 goals with Vancouver. With numbers like these, he could boost LA’s offense nicely.

Canucks’ DeBrusk Could Be Boost that Helps Kings Bounce Back

The Kings are having a terrible start to the season. They have a 0-4-2 record and are the only NHL team without a win. Thus, they could use a boost, and acquiring DeBrusk could give them just that.

DeBrusk is a skilled forward who can make a difference when he is on his game. Due to this, Los Angeles should strongly consider making a move for him.