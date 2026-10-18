Former Winnipeg Jets Star Reaches Remarkable NHL Milestone

The Winnipeg Jets saw one former star reach an NHL milestone in their narrow loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored the game-deciding goal through traffic on the power play. With it, he became the latest NHL player to join a certain scorers’ club.

Per Darrin Bauming of NHL.com, “With his goal, Ehlers has now scored a goal against all 32 NHL teams.”

Ehlers was a staple with the Jets for 10 seasons. He was part of that deep 2018 playoff run, and he stuck with the team through its Presidents’ Trophy-winning 2024-25 campaign.

In that time, Ehlers notched 520 points in 674 games, 225 goals, 295 assists, a plus-106, 39 game-winning goals, and an 11.9 shooting percentage. Each of those 225 goals came against the league’s other 31 teams, leaving the Jets as the only team he hadn’t scored against.

Ehlers got his first two cracks at scoring against Winnipeg in 2025-26, after he signed with Carolina in free agency. While the Hurricanes beat the Jets twice that season, Ehlers only managed an assist.

That said, he was still effective for Carolina during his first season in Raleigh. He ended the regular season with 71 points and 26 goals in 82 games. He appeared in 18 playoff games and notched 18 points and eight goals. Those numbers made him one of Carolina’s most effective players throughout its Stanley Cup-winning postseason.

Ehlers is once again proving to be effective in 2026-27, with five points in nine games. His power-play goal on Saturday was his first of the season.

Winnipeg Jets Need Someone To Fill The Void Nikolaj Ehlers Left

When the Jets won the Presidents’ Trophy in 2024-25, they finished third in scoring with 275 goals. Ehlers was third on the team with 63 points and 24 goals in 69 games. Only Kyle Connor (97 points) and Mark Scheifele (87 points) edged him out.

Since then, the Jets have struggled to score consistently. In 2025-26, they missed the postseason and put up just 229 goals, finishing 25th in the league. Goals have been just as hard to come by in 2026-27. Winnipeg currently ranks 21st in the NHL with 23 goals scored across eight contests, good for just 2.875 per game.

Winnipeg’s Big Three of Connor, Scheifele, and Cole Perfetti have stepped up. Neal Pionk has been admirable in Josh Morrissey’s absence, and Alex Iafallo is heating up. But the Jets need more if they want to fill the void Ehlers left.

Players like Adam Lowry, Gabriel Vilardi, Isak Rosen, and Viggo Bjorck are worth watching as the season progresses. Especially the younger guys like Vilardi, Rosen, and Bjorck. The latter two should start producing points and goals as they gain more NHL experience.

Nikolaj Ehlers And Winnipeg Will Meet Again In 2026-27

It won’t be long before the Jets face off against Nikolaj Ehlers and the Carolina Hurricanes once more. They will meet again on Nov. 1. This time, the Jets will look to take one from Ehlers on his home ice and even the score.

Should someone like Vilardi get back on track, or Rosen and/or Bjorck enjoy one of the best matchups of their young careers, Winnipeg may start taking the first steps to finding its next great scorer.

That will be something to keep an eye on the next time the Winnipeg Jets and the Hurricanes meet up.