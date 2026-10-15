Rangers Could Acquire Former Divisional Rival As Shesterkin Sub

The New York Rangers were dealt a considerable blow just days ago when it was announced that franchise goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who is now playing on the richest contract for a goaltender in NHL history, is going to miss the remainder of the season with a lower-body injury.

Right now, the Rangers are also considerably shorthanded at the goaltending position considering the injuries to backup Joonas Korpisalo and third stringer Spencer Martin.

While the Rangers are currently rolling forward with Dylan Garrand as their starter, they have understandably been linked to a handful of starting goalies around the NHL on short-term contracts.

Could The New York Rangers Look To The Kraken For Goaltending Help?

Per a report from NHL Insider Frank Seravalli, the Rangers are considering goaltenders with short-term contracts that could serve as a stopgap for Shesterkin until he’s ready to return next season.

One of the names listed is Philipp Grubauer, currently with the Seattle Kraken and a name Rangers fans will remember from his time with the divisional rival Washington Capitals earlier in his playing career.

Seravalli said:

“The smart money would be on Chris Drury diving into a pool that looks much more like…guys that have either small contracts like Binnington and Grubauer…Stolarz; Montembeault; Brossoit”

Right now, Grubauer is playing in the last year of a six-year, $35.4 million deal that carries a $5.9 million salary cap hit.

Could Philipp Grubauer Be An Option For The Rangers?

Taken 112th overall by the divisional rival Washington Capitals in the 2010 NHL Draft, he would eventually make his NHL debut in 2013, becoming known as a dependable backup in Washington and being named the starting goaltender for the start of what proved to be a successful Stanley Cup run before eventually being replaced by Braden Holtby.

Washington traded Grubauer to the Colorado Avalanche in 2018, where he developed into a full-time starter. He posted a career-best 30-9-1 record with a 1.95 goals-against average and seven shutouts in 2020-21, earning his first Vezina Trophy finalist nomination.

Grubauer signed a six-year, $35.4 million contract with the expansion Kraken in 2021. His production declined with the Kraken, and he eventually lost his starting job before being assigned to the American Hockey League after going unclaimed on waivers.

So far this year, Grubauer is 2-1 with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage.