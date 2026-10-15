Analyst Praises Patrick Kane’s Impact on the Blackhawks Youth

The Chicago Blackhawks 2026-2027 season has not gotten off to the smooth start that the team would have expected heading into the campaign. They have posted a 2-5 record through seven games thus far as the team struggled to perform without Connor Bedard. On the bright side, Bedard’s return has appeared to provide a lifeline to this young group based on Tuesday night’s 5-3 victory versus the Pittsburgh Penguins. Another positive impact on this Blackhawks team has been the presence of Patrick Kane, an accomplished veteran who has been in these situations before throughout his career. Kane was brought back to Chicago to be a mentor to this youth team, a role that he has taken well to thus far.

Eddie Olczyk Complementary of Kane’s Leadership

Former Chicago player and broadcaster Eddie Olczyk appeared on the Blackhawks Breakaway Podcast, where he shared his observations of Kane’s impact on the team. Discussing Kane’s leadership, Olczyk stated: “He’s got the same drive and passion, which I think is going to have a long-lasting effect on a lot of these players inside that dressing room. I think regardless of what happens, regardless of the point total individually, Kaner’s impact on these players and this franchise will last a long time.”

Beyond contributing to bringing about more winning hockey, a key aspect of why Kane was brought back to Chicago was to have a strong influence on this inexperienced team. The Blackhawks are full of unproven players with promise. The presence of Kane in the locker room is a luxury for this group to lean on. Kane has plenty of past experience to share with this team. Not to mention, he is a player who can take some of the pressure and spotlight off his teammates. The hope is that Kane’s impact will be felt beyond his tenure with the team. Chicago will need more players to step up as potential leaders to back up Bedard when Kane hangs up the skates.

Bedard Could Spark Kane’s Game

The on-ice results in Kane’s second tenure have not been there yet. He has recorded one goal and two assists in seven games thus far. With that said, Kane had probably his best game of the year with Bedard on his line for the first time on Tuesday. The return of Bedard could be what sparks Kane’s season and gets him back to that top form he has showed in past seasons with the club.

Kane is 37 years old, he’s not the same elite player he was during his prime Blackhawks years. With that said, he still needs to perform as a solid top-six player for this team to have success with a young group full of developing players. The chance to line up with Bedard on the top line and first power play unit will be big for him. As he works on building chemistry with Bedard and these youth players, Kane may find a second wind. Chicago will need that to happen if they want to get this season back on track.