Winnipeg Jets Duo Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele Reaches Rare NHL Territory

Kyle Connor has been unstoppable for the Winnipeg Jets so far in 2026-27. He’s making even more history alongside Mark Scheifele.

Forget about Connor’s five goals and seven points across the Jets‘ first four games. That’s remarkable, and it could easily catapult him over his career-best 47-goal outing that he enjoyed in 2021-22 if he remotely keeps up his current pace.

In Wednesday night’s win over the Colorado Avalanche, Darrin Bauming of NHL.com reported that “Connor and Scheifele combined on a game-winner for the 62nd time, which is the most in Jets history and the 15th most by a duo in NHL history.”

Both players seem intent on setting franchise records this season. Connor already made franchise history earlier in the week when he broke into the top five in power-play goals. Scheifele, meanwhile, is looking to claim the top spot in points, goals, and assists.

Now, they can pad their latest franchise record in linking up for game-winners. With 80 games left in this 84-game campaign, Connor and Scheifele have more than enough time to inflict some damage.

Connor, Scheifele Continue To Show Elite Chemistry For Winnipeg Jets

Connor’s and Scheifele’s chemistry was on full display during the closing minute in Wednesday night’s game-winner. Scheifele took control of a loose puck in Winnipeg’s zone, and he darted up the ice.

He drew in three Avalanche players as he skated into the right circle. Scheifele turned and flipped the puck through heavy traffic to Connor, who positioned himself near the left circle in the slot. Connor quickly shot the puck on a wrist shot and drilled it home, icing the game for Winnipeg.

It was like Connor knew where Scheifele was going with the puck the entire time. After the game, Connor said, “He (Scheifele) almost has a sixth sense of knowing where I’m at at all times, and trusting him and being in a shooter position and being ready. He threaded the needle and all I needed to do was put it in.”

Moving Up NHL History

Connor and Scheifele have become one of the more under-the-radar dynamic duos in NHL duos in NHL history. While they are light years from matching Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, or Daniel and Henrik Sedin in linking up for game-winners, their familiarity and longevity playing alongside one another could further move them up the rankings.

Both players may be chasing individual marks, but their shared game-winning goal record is one of the cleanest measures of how productive they have been together. With most of the season still ahead and with both players under contract long-term, until 2031 (Scheifele) and 2034 (Connor), 62 game-winners probably won’t be the final number.

While Scheifele’s name was thrown around the trade rumor mill leading up to the regular season, it’s hard to envision the Jets moving him following a 3-0-1 start. Winnipeg could cool off and ultimately become sellers. But if they’re winning games consistently, chances are that fans will see more of Connor and Scheifele linking up in game-winners for a while.

That could lead to more records while both players are in Winnipeg.