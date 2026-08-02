WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2 Preview, Match Card, Start Time & More

After a pretty good night on Saturday, WWE SummerSlam 2026 returns for Night 2 at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The first night featured six matches, with CM Punk and Liv Morgan retaining their respective championships. Gunther defeated Nick Aldis, Randy Orton returned, The Bella Twins turned on Paige, and LA Knight, Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys were winners.

In the main event, Oba Femi beat Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell to win the trilogy. Lesnar then put over Femi with a short promo before Night 1 went off the air.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2 Match Card and Start Time

Here is the full match card for Night 2 of WWE SummerSlam:

Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship

Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin for the United States Championship

Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Human Monies in a Pole Match

Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor to determine the No. 1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Lash Legend in a 5-Way Women’s Ladder Match for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

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Tonight’s show is scheduled the same as last night, with a start of 6:00 p.m. EST. It will be streamed live on the ESPN App in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

Penta vs. Chad Gable

With all the momentum in the world after losing his Original El Grande Americano mask, Chad Gable is primed to win the Intercontinental Championship from Penta.

Gable’s rise is one of the best stories of the year, and it would be great to see him win his first singles title in his hometown of Minneapolis.

Penta can take the loss and not lose any of his shine. He might be primed for a bigger feud to elevate himself near the top of the card.

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Prediction: Chad Gable wins the Intercontinental Championship.

Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin

It’s surprising that WWE didn’t make this a multi-man match by adding Carmelo Hayes and Ricky Saints since it’s the perfect time to get the title off Trick Williams. He’s an attraction even without a championship, so whatever story he is in will still be a must-watch.

Baron Corbin could use the win since he just returned to WWE. He’s also a solid veteran that can carry the title and work with some of the top midcarders on SmackDown like Hayes, Saints and Ilja Dragunov.

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Prediction: Baron Corbin wins the United States Championship.

Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio

As entertaining and hilarious as Danhausen has been with his feud with the Judgment Day, it’s time for it to end. It’s hard to see The Very Nice, Very Evil superstar losing this match due to his popularity.

Maybe Dominik Mysterio wins the match with help from JD McDonagh, but how can WWE move him from Danhausen to his next feud? Let El Grande Americano help Danhausen beat “Dirty” Dom.

It’ll get eyes on a more serious storyline between Dominik and El Grande for the AAA Mega Championship.

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Prediction: Danhausen wins with help from El Grande Americano.

Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor

As much as Finn Balor deserves a real run at a world title, he failed to beat CM Punk earlier this year. Sami Zayn deserves a rematch against Punk, and a loss wouldn’t hurt Balor too much. Maybe this loss could even lead to a Money in the Bank win in October.

With Cody Rhodes expected to be busy against Randy Orton, Punk needs a new feud and a proper one with a heel Sami Zayn should be money. Hell, it could lead to a Kevin Owens return, and with their personal history, it’s gives SmackDown a refreshing story away from Cody.

Gunther also has something to say about having another shot at Punk, though he might have a hard time now that Nick Aldis was reinstated as SmackDown general manager.

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Prediction: Sami Zayn wins to become the new No. 1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

5-Way Ladder Match

For the first time in WWE history, at least on the main roster, an interim champion will be crowned. The logical thinking here is the winner of the ladder match should be a big enough star to make the undisputed title match against Rhea Ripley a bigger deal.

Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill fit the bill, but why not just create a feel-good moment by giving the win to Chelsea Green? It likely doesn’t count as an official world title reign, but if Green wins, she can brag about being world champion whether people like it or not.

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Prediction: Chelsea Green wins the Interim WWE Women’s Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Due to their history, this match could have happened in the main event of WrestleMania. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are linked forever whether they like it or not.

Rollins has been the kryptonite for Reigns, who has never beaten The Visionary in a world title match. However, it’s time for The Tribal Chief to put this ghost from his past and move on to his next story, possibly against Oba Femi.

Prediction: Roman Reigns retains the World Heavyweight Championship