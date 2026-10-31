AC Milan vs Inter Lineups Today: Team News, Starting XI & TV Info

The Derby della Madonnina arrives with Inter looking down on their city rivals from the top of Serie A, while AC Milan need a response after a damaging midweek defeat. The seven-point gap makes this more than a battle for local bragging rights. Here’s the latest AC Milan vs Inter team news, injury information, predicted starting XIs and TV details ahead of Saturday’s showdown at San Siro.

AC Milan Team News and Injury Updates

Rúben Amorim has several selection decisions to make after Milan’s 4-2 home defeat to Bologna on Wednesday. Fikayo Tomori is expected to miss around a month after suffering a hamstring injury, leaving a hole in the defense. Samuel Chukwueze, Mattia Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also unavailable, while goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano has been dealing with an injury.

There is better news in midfield and attack. Adrien Rabiot, Mario Gila and Diego Moreira have returned to contention, although Amorim said he would assess whether they were ready to start. Luka Modric and Christian Pulisic are expected to return to the starting lineup after being rested in midweek.

Alphadjo Cissé scored twice against Bologna and has made a strong case for more minutes, but his ongoing groin problems mean Milan are likely to manage his workload carefully. Gonçalo Ramos is another option to lead the attack.

Inter Team News and Injury Updates

Inter will be without captain Lautaro Martínez, who is still recovering from a flexor injury. Benjamin Pavard, Curtis Jones, John Stones and Luis Henrique are also listed among the absentees, leaving Cristian Chivu without several options as he prepares for the biggest match of the weekend. Hakan Çalhanoğlu, however, is expected to return to the midfield after being unavailable.

Marcus Thuram should lead the attack, with Pio Esposito favored to partner him. Ange-Yoan Bonny remains another option after featuring in recent matches. Inter have been particularly difficult to stop this season, reaching 25 points from nine league games and scoring in 19 consecutive Serie A matches. Milan were the last side to keep the Nerazzurri off the scoresheet, doing so in the derby back in March.

Predicted Lineups for AC Milan vs Inter Today

These are projected starting XIs based on the latest available team news and Italian media predictions. Neither club’s lineup should be treated as confirmed until the official teams are released.

AC Milan (possible): Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic, Diawara; Musah, Modric, Rabiot; Moreira, Ramos, Pulisic.

Inter (possible): J. Martínez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Zieliński, Dimarco; Esposito, Thuram.

The main Milan question is how quickly Gila, Rabiot and Moreira are ready to return, with Cissé another attacking option if Amorim wants to reward his midweek performance. For Inter, the biggest change is up front: with Lautaro unavailable, Thuram and Esposito are expected to shoulder the scoring responsibility.

How to Watch AC Milan vs Inter Today

The Derby della Madonnina kicks off at 8:45 p.m. local time in Milan on Saturday, October 31. That is 3:45 p.m. ET for viewers in the United States.

Region Channel USA CBS Sports Golazo, Paramount+ (Eng.); Telemundo (Spa.) Canada DAZN, TLN UK BBC Two Australia beIN Sports 2 Italy DAZN, Sky Sport 251

Yes, that is BBC TWO for viewers in the UK!!!