Liverpool and Arsenal Eye USMNT 17-Year-Old Mathis Albert

The weeks keep passing, and Mathis Albert’s name is gaining ground as a major transfer target in one of the upcoming windows. Now two new suitors have joined the list.

We have known about him for weeks because he is one of the great future jewels. Albert, 17, is the one whose contract with Borussia Dortmund expires in June 2027, and who, by the way, already debuted with the USMNT under Mauricio Pochettino.

So yeah, his contract situation is why many clubs are working behind the scenes at Signal Iduna Park.

The young American is a pearl with a great future ahead of him. The Germans are trying to keep him at all costs, so the club will try to keep him in their ranks even as top teams like Chelsea and PSG pursue him.

Liverpool and Arsenal Join Race for USMNT 17-Year-Old Mathis Albert

He is now in the news because two top-level sides have him on their radar. Bild puts Liverpool and Arsenal in the picture, and both are interested in signing the player, whom the Gunners and Reds clearly want.

This is, without a doubt, a great market opportunity for both sides. They want to secure his services and add him to their ranks as a major objective to improve their squad.

Last season, Albert made 10 appearances for Borussia Dortmund’s reserve team, scoring one goal in the Regionalliga. This season, he has already made two appearances for Borussia Dortmund’s first team, including one in the Bundesliga and another in the DFB-Pokal.

As previously mentioned, Albert has also made his debut under Mauricio Pochettino with the USMNT. He debuted against Peru on September 26, when the United States secured a 4-1 victory. He played 29 minutes.

He then featured for 19 minutes in the 4-2 win over Chile on September 29, scoring his first international goal in the 90th minute. Against Mexico, in a 3-0 victory on October 3, he played just three minutes before logging 61 minutes in the 1-0 win over Canada on October 6.