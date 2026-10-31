Fabrizio Romano Confirms Lionel Messi’s Future Amid Inter Miami Exit Talk

Lionel Messi is not considering any change of scenery. Despite the information that emerged this Thursday about a possible return to his home country, the Argentine star remains under contract with Inter Miami, and his level at 39, having finished fifth in the 2026 Ballon d’Or, shows he still has plenty left in the tank in MLS.

That is according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who revealed this Friday that Messi is not considering or analyzing any kind of club-level change, either in the coming months or long term.

Fabrizio Romano Shuts Down Lionel Messi Exit Rumors

The report says the rumors about Messi signing for Newell’s Old Boys are not true: “He is very happy at Inter Miami despite the latest reports about his first club in Argentina.”

The journalist, who specializes in the transfer market, says the number 10, recently awarded the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, is fully focused on Inter Miami and that both he and his family are happy in the United States.

Messi signed a contract with MLS until 2028 and, for now, is willing to honor it through to the end, so there is no negotiation with another club.

Romano also said it cannot be ruled out that the contractual relationship could extend beyond 2028, although there is still a long way to go before a decision is made, and everything will depend on his physical condition and the player’s own wishes.

Beyond his refusal to change scenery, Leo’s projects in the United States also matter; for example, he founded the Messi Cup, an international youth soccer tournament aimed at discovering young talent.

Lionel Messi Has 29 Goals and 14 Assists in 34 Appearances This Season

Meanwhile, Messi continues to break records with Inter Miami, and this season has been particularly productive for the Argentine.

Across 34 appearances in MLS, the Leagues Cup, the Concacaf Champions Cup, and the Campeones Cup, Messi has recorded 29 goals and 14 assists. In MLS alone, he has scored 25 goals and provided 12 assists.

By comparison, Messi finished last season with 35 goals and 23 assists in 34 MLS appearances. Absolutely insane numbers.