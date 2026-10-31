Manchester United vs Chelsea Injury Update: Major Absences Leave Both Teams Facing Selection Problems

Manchester United face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in a Premier League lunchtime clash, with both teams dealing with several injury problems. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 pm GMT, and the result could prove important for Michael Carrick’s side as they look to secure a third straight win over the Blues.

United are also chasing their first away victory of the season. Chelsea, managed by Xabi Alonso, have their own selection concerns after losing several key players to injuries.

Maxence Lacroix, Reece James and Joao Pedro are confirmed absent, while United could be without Benjamin Sesko, Marcus Rashford and Manuel Ugarte. Both managers must find solutions before the teams meet.

Chelsea Injury News: Lacroix, James and Joao Pedro Out

Chelsea have suffered several injury setbacks ahead of their match against Manchester United.

Maxence Lacroix will miss the game after suffering a hamstring injury against Liverpool in midweek. Alonso confirmed the defender will miss several weeks and will not return before the November international break.

Captain Reece James also remains unavailable after undergoing minor knee surgery earlier this month. His expected return is around January.

Joao Pedro is another major absence for Chelsea. The striker is recovering from a thigh injury and is expected to miss a few more weeks.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez continues his recovery from a broken jaw. Alonso has suggested the goalkeeper could return next week, potentially wearing a protective face mask.

Jamie Gittens, Aaron Anselmino and Jorrel Hato are also unavailable. Pep Chavarria, however, has been cleared to return to the matchday squad despite earlier doubts.

Chelsea have received some positive news. Cole Palmer returns after serving a one-match suspension, while Moises Caicedo and Malo Gusto have passed fitness checks following minor knocks against Liverpool.

Manchester United Injury News: Sesko and Rashford Concerns

Manchester United also have several injury concerns ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge.

Benjamin Sesko remains out with a recurring shin problem. Reports suggest the striker could miss action until early 2027, leaving Carrick with fewer attacking options.

Manuel Ugarte faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury while on international duty.

Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu are also unavailable, while Marcus Rashford remains a major doubt with a hip and groin problem.

Kobbie Mainoo is back in training and available, but would likely start on the bench if included in the matchday squad.

Carrick has received a boost with Bruno Fernandes available again. The midfielder is expected to return to the starting lineup following clear-the-air talks after his omission against Bournemouth.

Lisandro Martinez is also in contention for a defensive recall as Manchester United look to improve their away defensive form.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Predicted Lineups

Sports Mole predicts that Chelsea will start with Mike Penders in goal, with Josh Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and Malo Gusto forming the defense.

Jordan Henderson, Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo are expected to occupy midfield, while Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers lead the attack.

Manchester United are predicted to line up with Senne Lammens in goal. Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot are expected to form the back four.

Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba could start in midfield, with Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount supporting Matheus Cunha in attack.

Both teams are missing key players, but their returning stars could influence the final selection. Chelsea will look to Palmer for creativity, while United will hope Fernandes can provide the attacking quality needed to trouble the hosts.

The official starting lineups are expected approximately one hour before kick-off, with late fitness checks potentially affecting the final teams.