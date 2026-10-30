NFL legend Terrell Owens delivered a powerful message to Cavalry FC ahead of the CPL playoffs. Owens emphasized the importance of discipline and extended best wishes to Cavalry on their quest to win a second championship.

Cavalry faces expansion side Supra Du Quebec tomorrow in the first leg of their CPL playoff matchup. The club aims to reach its fourth straight CPL final. A final appearance would also give the Alberta-based club a chance to make up for last year’s result.

Last year, Cavalry lost to Atletico Ottawa in the finals, which were played in blizzard conditions in the nation’s capital. That game went viral for David Rodriguez’s ‘icicle kick.’

Cavalry has already won the CPL Shield for having the best regular season record, finishing at 18-4-6. Now, the club has an opportunity to complete the double should it capture the North Star Cup.

NFL Legend Terrell Owens Delivers Powerful Message to Cavalry Ahead of CPL Playoffs

NFL legend Terrell Owens visited Cavalry FC during a training session and delivered a powerful message. The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver encouraged the players to believe in themselves to get the best possible performance out of themselves.

“Obviously, you want to win a championship. I think the most important thing for me I think in my career, what I did most, it wasn’t lifting weights or anything of that nature – all those things helped. But one thing that I did do is I believed in myself,” Owens told Cavalry players in a video posted on the club’s X account.

Owens revealed that he developed three pillars that he followed throughout his career and encouraged Cavalry players to adopt them.

“I came up with something I call my three D’s, my three pillars of success. And they can be applicable to anything in life. I thought about desire, dedication, and discipline. You guys can use that however you want it,” Owens said.

Owens Explains His Three Pillars

Owens also explained his three pillars in detail. The NFL legend pointed to legendary athletes like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as prime examples.

Owens emphasized that those three pillars as separate the good players from the great players.

“Everybody has the desire to be or do something in life. Dedication, you do that every day. You have to do that. Those things come with the sport. Whatever you play, that dedication comes with that. When I think about discipline, discipline is what separates the great from the good. And I mention Michael Jordan and I say Kobe just because you know that relentless pursuit of greatness that they exuded in themselves. That’s what discipline does,” Owens told Cavalry FC players.

The NFL Hall of Famer also wished the club well and told them that he would be supporting them.

“That’s my message for you guys. Desire, dedication, discipline. Use that to bring a championship back here to Calgary. I’m gonna be keeping my eyes on you guys, and hopefully I can come back and celebrate with you guys,” Owens said.