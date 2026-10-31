Will Lionel Messi Play Today for Inter Miami vs. New England? MLS Decision Explained

Despite appearances that Lionel Messi would miss Inter Miami’s next match due to suspension, MLS rules saved him. The Argentine star can play against the New England Revolution on Matchday 33 of the U.S. tournament thanks to “good behavior.”

After Messi received his fifth yellow card of the season, he was expected to be suspended, but an MLS rule in the rulebook since 2007 surprisingly saved him.

Why Will Lionel Messi Play for Inter Miami Despite Having Five Yellow Cards in MLS?

The Argentine was booked against Colorado Rapids, Orlando City, Nashville SC, Atlanta United and, most recently, against FC Cincinnati. MLS has a “good behavior incentive” that allows a player’s bookings to be reduced, as long as he meets certain conditions.

“A player will automatically reduce his accumulated yellow card total by one each time he participates in five consecutive matches without receiving a yellow card, a red card or an additional disciplinary sanction in those matches,” the rulebook states.

There have been two periods in which Messi has played five matches without receiving a yellow card. As a result, the Inter Miami captain has only three bookings, including the one he received last Wednesday.

With that in mind, it is easy to see that Messi wasn’t favored by the MLS disciplinary committee; rather, like all other players, he is subject to the rulebook.

When Does Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution Play and at What Time?

Lionel Messi and company will play the New England Revolution on Saturday, Oct. 31. The Matchday 33 clash is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

Inter Miami have recorded three wins in their last five matches, though they couldn’t secure a victory in their most recent outing.

On October 28, they drew 2-2 with Cincinnati after losing 2-0 to the New York Red Bulls. Before that, they defeated Atlanta United 3-1 on October 17, New York City FC 2-0 on October 14, and D.C. United 4-0 on October 10.

As expected, Lionel Messi currently leads Inter Miami’s scoring charts and also tops the MLS assists rankings. He has recorded 25 goals and 12 assists. Luis Suárez follows with 16 goals, while Germán Berterame sits third with nine. In terms of assists, Rodrigo de Paul ranks second with 10, followed by Telasco Segovia with eight.