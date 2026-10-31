Bayern vs Dortmund Lineups Today: Team News, Starting XI & TV Info

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are level on 17 points at the top of the Bundesliga, and the two teams are the only undefeated teams left in the league this season. That makes Saturday’s ‘Der Klassiker’ at the Allianz Arena an early title-race showdown, with Bayern looking to protect first place and Dortmund hoping to make a statement on the road. Here’s the latest Bayern vs Dortmund Today team news, predicted starting XIs and TV information for one of German soccer’s biggest games. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. ET).

Bayern Munich Team News and Injury Updates

Bayern will be without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who continues to continues to deal with foot pain, while Jamal Musiala and Luis Díaz are also unavailable through injury. Neuer’s absence means Jonas Urbig is expected to start in goal, while Díaz’s hamstring problem could keep him sidelined until late November.

Harry Kane, meanwhile, is expected to return to the starting lineup after being rested in midweek. The England captain has been in outstanding form and will lead an attack featuring Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry.

Joshua Kimmich is the major question mark. The midfielder returned to team training on Friday after a period of individual work, and Bayern will make a late decision on whether he is ready to play. His availability could determine the midfield partnership alongside Aleksandar Pavlović, with Tom Bischof another option.

There is also a change in the dugout: Vincent Kompany has been discharged from hospital after collapsing during training last week, but he is expected to remain absent while recovering. Assistant coach Aaron Danks will again take charge, although he has indicated that Bayern will not make major changes to their approach.

Borussia Dortmund Team News and Injury Updates

Dortmund arrive in Munich with considerably fewer injury concerns. Emre Can and Giannis Konstantelias remain unavailable, while Konstantinos Karetsas is a doubt after returning to light training following a foot injury. Karetsas could still be involved, but Niko Kovač will make a late decision on his fitness. The good news for Dortmund is that the rest of the squad is largely available for a match that could have a significant impact on the early title race.

Serhou Guirassy and Maximilian Beier are expected to lead the attacking threat, with Jobe Bellingham another important figure after registering assists in consecutive matches.

Dortmund have won their last three games in all competitions, including Tuesday’s 3-2 DFB-Pokal victory over Werder Bremen. Their defensive record is particularly impressive: they have conceded only four goals in seven Bundesliga matches, the best record in the league. Kovač will need that organization to hold up against a Bayern attack that has already scored 25 league goals.

Predicted Lineups for Bayern vs Dortmund Today

These are projected starting XIs based on the latest team news and recent selections. Official lineups are usually released around one hour before kickoff.

Bayern Munich (possible): Urbig; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Brown; Kimmich, Pavlović; Olise, Karl, Gnabry; Kane.

Borussia Dortmund (possible): Kobel; Gadou, Anton, Schlotterbeck; Ryerson, Bellingham, Nmecha, Svensson; Sabitzer, Beier; Guirassy.

Kimmich’s fitness is the main selection question for Bayern, while Dortmund will make a late decision on Karetsas.

How to Watch Bayern vs Dortmund Today

Kickoff at the Allianz Arena is 6:30 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. ET) on Saturday, October 31. The match will be available to viewers in the following regions:

Region Channel USA USA Network (English), Telemundo (Spanish) Canada DAZN UK Sky Sports Football Australia beIN Sports 3 Germany Sky Bundesliga 1

Bayern have the home advantage and the more explosive attack, but Dortmund’s defensive record and counterattacking style makes them a dangerous opponent. With both teams unbeaten and level on points, Der Klassiker offers an early opportunity to seize control of the Bundesliga title race.