Manchester United vs Chelsea Lineups Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in a Premier League lunchtime clash, with both teams dealing with important injury problems. The Manchester United vs Chelsea lineups are expected to feature several changes as Michael Carrick and Xabi Alonso prepare their sides for the encounter.

United are expected to play a 4-2-3-1, while Chelsea could line up in a 3-4-2-1. Bruno Fernandes is set to return to the starting XI after missing out against Bournemouth, giving United a boost ahead of kick-off. Chelsea also welcome back Cole Palmer following his suspension.

However, both managers must work around several unavailable players. With United struggling for results and Chelsea looking to respond to recent setbacks, the confirmed starting XI will be closely watched.

Manchester United Lineup Today and Team News

Manchester United are expected to start Senne Lammens in goal, with Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez forming a back three. Diogo Dalot is likely to operate at left wing-back because United have no fit natural left-backs available.

Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba are expected to start in midfield, with Amad Diallo, Youri Tielemans and Bruno Fernandes supporting Bryan Mbeumo in attack.

Fernandes is set to return after starting on the bench during United’s 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth. He reportedly spoke with Carrick this week and is expected to keep the captain’s armband.

United still have several injury concerns. Luke Shaw remains unavailable, while Benjamin Sesko is expected to miss the game with a shin injury. Patrick Dorgu and Manuel Ugarte are also ruled out. Marcus Rashford remains doubtful with a hip problem.

Kobbie Mainoo has returned to training and could feature, although his fitness for a starting role remains uncertain. Matheus Cunha is also facing competition for a place in the team.

The predicted Manchester United lineup is Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Dalot; Andrey Santos, Baleba; Amad, Tielemans, Fernandes; Mbeumo.

Chelsea Lineup Today and Team News

Chelsea are expected to field Mike Penders in goal, with Josh Acheampong, Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana forming the back three.

Pedro Neto, Moises Caicedo, Jordan Henderson and Pep Chavarria are expected to operate across midfield. Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers could play behind Danny Welbeck in attack.

Palmer returns after serving a one-match suspension following his red card against Tottenham. His availability gives Alonso another attacking option as Chelsea look to build on their scoring record under the manager. Chelsea have scored 26 goals in 11 matches under his leadership.

However, Chelsea also have several players unavailable. Captain Reece James is expected to remain out until January after undergoing knee surgery. Joao Pedro is sidelined with a thigh injury, while Maxence Lacroix has suffered a hamstring problem.

Jamie Gittens and Jorrel Hato are also unavailable. Malo Gusto and Caicedo are fit after playing through discomfort against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. Chavarria is expected to return to the matchday squad.

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez is recovering from a broken jaw and could return earlier than expected, although he is not expected to start.

The predicted Chelsea lineup is Penders; Acheampong, Colwill, Fofana; Neto, Caicedo, Henderson, Chavarria; Palmer, Rogers; Welbeck.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Confirmed Lineups and Live Updates

The Manchester United vs Chelsea lineups point to an important tactical battle at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea will look to use their attacking players to put pressure on United’s weakened defense, with Palmer expected to play a key role in creating chances.

United, meanwhile, need a strong defensive performance after struggling for consistency. Fernandes’ return gives Carrick another creative option, while Mbeumo and Amad are expected to carry much of the attacking responsibility.

United have gone eight games without a win across all competitions and sit near the bottom of the Premier League table. Their 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth has increased pressure on Carrick, whose position senior club figures have reportedly discussed.

Chelsea have also suffered recent setbacks, including a Carabao Cup penalty shootout exit and a home defeat to Tottenham. Alonso will want his side to respond, particularly with Palmer back in the starting lineup.

The official Manchester United vs Chelsea lineups will be announced about an hour before the 12:30 PM GMT kick-off. This page will provide the latest starting XI, injury news and team updates ahead of the Stamford Bridge clash.