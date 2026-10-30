Inter Miami Receive Classic U.S. Honor, but Without Lionel Messi

The celebration of the MLS Cup conquest had a new chapter for Inter Miami’s players. Months after lifting the domestic tournament trophy, the players received a special gift from the U.S. league: the traditional championship rings, a distinction also awarded in competitions such as the NBA.

With Lionel Messi absent, the squad members shared a special moment as they received a jewel designed exclusively to commemorate the title.

The firm Jostens made the pieces, which feature diamond inlays and personalized details representing Las Garzas’ crowning.

Each ring includes the club’s crest, the championship year, and each player’s name and number. In this way, MLS gave the champions a unique memento of a season in which they were crowned champions.

Inter Miami Celebrate MLS Cup With Championship Rings

Luis Suárez, Rodrigo De Paul and Kily González were also present at the ceremony, having played in the match in which the team received their respective pieces.

The club was founded on Jan. 29, 2018, although it only began competing in Major League Soccer in 2020. Its early years were not easy, but Lionel Messi’s arrival marked a before-and-after in the institution’s history.

Since then, Inter Miami have won the 2023 Leagues Cup, the 2024 Supporters’ Shield, the Eastern Conference, the 2025 MLS Cup, and the 2026 Campeones Cup. The latter came with a 2-0 win over Cruz Azul, in Cristian Kily González’s debut as coach. Now, the team is looking to win the MLS Cup again and qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The Florida team comes off a 2-2 draw against Cincinnati and sits third in the Eastern Conference with 56 points, with two matches left to complete the regular season.

After Nashville won the Supporters’ Shield, Inter Miami remain focused on securing qualification for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. To achieve it, they can earn one of the available spots through their position in the overall MLS table or by being crowned MLS Cup champions.

Individually, Messi remains one of the championship’s biggest figures. The Argentine captain leads the MLS regular-season scoring chart with 25 goals and also stands out among the top assist providers.

Inter Miami’s next commitment is this Sunday at 9 p.m. Argentina time, when they visit the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium. They will then close the regular season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, Nov. 7.