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Arsenal, Liverpool and Man United Eye Bayern Munich €60M-Rated Star

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Bayern Munich's German defender #11 Nathaniel Brown (R) and Bayern Munich's German midfielder #42 Lennart Karl (C) celebrate Bayern Munich's Canadian defender #19 Alphonso Davies (L) after he scored the 4-1 goal during the German Cup (DFB-Pokal) football match between FC Bayern Munich and 1. FC Magdeburg in Munich, southern Germany on October 28, 2026. (Photo by Karl-Josef HILDENBRAND / AFP via Getty Images) / DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND QUASI-VIDEO.

Several Premier League teams are making a bid for a Bayern Munich gem, taking advantage of the distance from German management.

The coming months look extremely turbulent regarding his future.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have set their machinery in motion to explore a move for Lennart Karl, 18.

According to journalist Christian Falk on Bayern Insider, three of the Premier League’s biggest clubs want to take advantage of the uncertainty sparked by Uli Hoeneß’s public statements, in which he announced a private talk with the attacker over his off-field conduct.

The young German’s fourth-place finish in the Ballon d’Or Kopa Trophy has unleashed interest from the continent’s giants.

The British clubs have already made calls to learn firsthand about the player’s situation and to verify whether there is a real fracture with the Allianz Arena bosses.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Man United Eye Bayern Munich’s 18-Year-Old Gem

The promising attacking midfielder’s valuation is around 60 million euros, a figure affordable for English financial muscle.

Although the German club’s official stance is to keep him and continue his development, there has been no progress on renewing his contract, which expires in June 2029.

At Old Trafford, they see the German international as a golden opportunity to revitalize their attack. Doubts about Bruno Fernandes’ medium-term future and the lack of a natural replacement with full guarantees for Bryan Mbeumo make his profile a priority for the Red Devils.

Despite the internal tensions, the academy graduate responded with maximum professionalism in the recent cup victory over Magdeburg.

The injury plague sweeping the Bavarian squad makes the player an indispensable short-term piece to sustain the Munich attack. The battle between the three English giants and the German side promises plenty of excitement in the coming months.

Last season, Karl played 40 matches for Bayern Munich across the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, German Super Cup, Champions League, and one FIFA Club World Cup game. In those appearances, he scored nine goals and provided seven assists.

This season, he has already made 11 appearances, scoring one goal and providing two assists. He has featured six times in the Bundesliga, twice in the DFB-Pokal, and three times in the Champions League, where he has already registered an assist.

Manuel Meza Manuel Meza is a sports journalist currently covering international soccer and the NHL for Heavy Sports. With a writing career launched in 2020, he has contributed to industry leaders like Athlon Sports, Sports Illustrated, and The Sporting News. More about Manuel Meza

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Arsenal, Liverpool and Man United Eye Bayern Munich €60M-Rated Star

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