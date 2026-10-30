Arsenal, Liverpool and Man United Eye Bayern Munich €60M-Rated Star

Several Premier League teams are making a bid for a Bayern Munich gem, taking advantage of the distance from German management.

The coming months look extremely turbulent regarding his future.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have set their machinery in motion to explore a move for Lennart Karl, 18.

According to journalist Christian Falk on Bayern Insider, three of the Premier League’s biggest clubs want to take advantage of the uncertainty sparked by Uli Hoeneß’s public statements, in which he announced a private talk with the attacker over his off-field conduct.

The young German’s fourth-place finish in the Ballon d’Or Kopa Trophy has unleashed interest from the continent’s giants.

The British clubs have already made calls to learn firsthand about the player’s situation and to verify whether there is a real fracture with the Allianz Arena bosses.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Man United Eye Bayern Munich’s 18-Year-Old Gem

The promising attacking midfielder’s valuation is around 60 million euros, a figure affordable for English financial muscle.

Although the German club’s official stance is to keep him and continue his development, there has been no progress on renewing his contract, which expires in June 2029.

At Old Trafford, they see the German international as a golden opportunity to revitalize their attack. Doubts about Bruno Fernandes’ medium-term future and the lack of a natural replacement with full guarantees for Bryan Mbeumo make his profile a priority for the Red Devils.

Despite the internal tensions, the academy graduate responded with maximum professionalism in the recent cup victory over Magdeburg.

The injury plague sweeping the Bavarian squad makes the player an indispensable short-term piece to sustain the Munich attack. The battle between the three English giants and the German side promises plenty of excitement in the coming months.

Last season, Karl played 40 matches for Bayern Munich across the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, German Super Cup, Champions League, and one FIFA Club World Cup game. In those appearances, he scored nine goals and provided seven assists.

This season, he has already made 11 appearances, scoring one goal and providing two assists. He has featured six times in the Bundesliga, twice in the DFB-Pokal, and three times in the Champions League, where he has already registered an assist.