For Bayern, Bundesliga Top Spot Up for Grabs This Weekend

The Bundesliga returns from the international break with several storylines that could reshape the early table. Bayern Munich have a real chance to move into top spot with a win at Augsburg, while Mainz and Bayer Leverkusen meet in a tight battle for European places. Newly promoted Elversberg look to keep their strong start going against a struggling Union Berlin side. Elsewhere, Hoffenheim host Hamburg, Paderborn face Stuttgart, and the day closes with RB Leipzig against Eintracht Frankfurt. Saturday’s full slate carries real weight.

Bayern Bundesliga Top Spot: Why Augsburg Matters

Bayern sit second with 10 points from four games after Borussia Dortmund were held to a stunning 2-2 draw by Werder Bremen on Friday, a result that looked all but over when Daniel Svensson and Nico Schlotterbeck put Dortmund 2-0 up inside the final 10 minutes, only for Ludovit Reis and a stoppage-time Niclas Füllkrug equalizer to snatch a point back for Bremen. That collapse hands Vincent Kompany’s side a genuine opening: a win at Augsburg would push Bayern level on points with current league leaders Dortmund but give them the top spot based on goal difference. Bayern have looked sharp offensively, scoring a league-leading 14 goals so far this season with Harry Kane remaining the focal point. Augsburg have been competitive at home under Manuel Baum but face a stiff test against the league’s most clinical attack. A win here would send a strong early message from the record champions, while results elsewhere, including Paderborn’s meeting with Stuttgart, could further clarify the early picture.

Mainz and Leverkusen Battle for Momentum

Mainz and Bayer Leverkusen both have seven points and sit in the pack chasing the top spots. Their meeting at the MEWA Arena offers a chance for one side to pull clear. Leverkusen, now under new coach Carles Martínez Novell after Kasper Hjulmand’s exit in the summer, have shown quality in patches but have been inconsistent away from home. Mainz have been solid and dangerous on the counter. With European qualification still wide open this early, three points here would feel significant for either team. The concurrent Hoffenheim-Hamburg clash also carries mid-table implications as both sides look to climb away from the lower half.

Elversberg Look to Exploit Union’s Struggles

Newly promoted SV Elversberg have impressed with seven points from four games and travel to Union Berlin with real confidence. Union, by contrast, have just one point from four matches and have conceded a league-worst 17 goals, including a 7-0 demolition at the hands of Bayern before the break. Elversberg’s attacking threat and organization could cause real problems for a home side desperately short on confidence and results. A win for the visitors would continue one of the more positive early stories of the season. The late kickoff between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt adds another layer, with both sides capable of climbing into the top half with a strong performance.

Every match is available with English commentary for free on Fandango, while Spanish-language coverage is on Peacock. The late game between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt (12:30 p.m. ET) is also on USA Network.