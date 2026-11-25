Neymar has spent much of his career collecting trophies on the soccer field. Now, the Brazilian superstar has added one from an entirely different sport.

The Santos forward captured his first Brazilian Series of Poker (BSOP) title Saturday, Nov. 21, winning the 1-Day High Roller event at BSOP Millions in São Paulo, as reported by PokerStrategy.

Neymar outlasted a field of 121 entries to claim the championship and R$380,000 in prize money, approximately $69,000.

The victory marked a milestone for the 34-year-old, whose passion for poker has become almost as recognizable as his flair on the soccer field.

For Neymar, however, the significance extended beyond the money.

“I’m so happy. It’s an incredible feeling,” Neymar said afterward, according to PokerStrategy.

Neymar Wins First BSOP Title Against Close Friend

The championship came in dramatic fashion, with Neymar facing longtime friend Gilmar Araújo, better known as Gil Cebola, in the tournament’s final heads-up showdown.

The event featured a R$15,000 entry fee and attracted experienced players from across the poker circuit.

Neymar eventually emerged victorious after a final hand that began with his ace-two of clubs against Araújo’s king-jack.

The Brazilian soccer star paired his deuce on the turn before another ace arrived on the river, giving him two pair and securing the title.

Araújo finished second, earning R$250,000, while Marcelo Henrique Agrella Bernardino placed third with R$170,000.

Neymar celebrated with friends and supporters who had followed his progress throughout the competition.

“I hope this is the first of many here at the BSOP,” he said.

The result represented his first live tournament victory after years of competing in high-stakes events.

It also surpassed his previous best live tournament cash, approximately $63,400, earned for a fourth-place finish in 2025.

Neymar’s Poker Passion Goes Beyond Soccer

Neymar’s interest in poker is hardly a recent development.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star has regularly competed in tournaments and serves as a PokerStars ambassador.

His involvement goes beyond promotional appearances.

Neymar has participated in major Brazilian poker events for years, including the 2018 BSOP High Roller, where he reached the final table before finishing sixth.

Earlier in this year’s BSOP Millions festival, he finished 10th in the 50K Super High Roller Invitational, earning another R$138,000.

His latest victory reinforced his growing credentials at the table.

Still, poker remains a pursuit outside his responsibilities at Santos, the Brazilian club where his professional soccer journey began.

The timing of his championship highlighted his demanding schedule.

According to Brazilian outlet ge, Neymar completed the tournament around 2 a.m. Saturday before returning to the Santos area ahead of training.

His club was preparing for a crucial Brazilian league matchup against Grêmio as the season approached its conclusion.

For a player who has experienced Champions League glory, domestic championships and international success with Brazil, another trophy might ordinarily seem routine.

But this one carried a different kind of satisfaction.

After years of trying, Neymar finally had his first BSOP championship.