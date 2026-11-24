The heartbreak keeps coming for Trinity Rodman.

Just three days after the Washington Spirit suffered their third consecutive NWSL championship defeat, the U.S. women’s national team star has reportedly split from tennis standout Ben Shelton.

Rodman and Shelton reportedly ended their relationship after nearly two years together, according to a Daily Mail report Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The report cited conflicting schedules and constant travel as reasons the couple struggled to maintain their romance. However, the two reportedly remain on good terms.

Neither athlete has publicly confirmed the breakup.

The news adds another disappointing development to an emotional week for Rodman, who scored in Washington’s 2-1 loss to the Kansas City Current in Saturday’s NWSL championship game at Audi Field.

Trinity Rodman Suffers Another Heartbreak After NWSL Final

Rodman gave Washington one final glimmer of hope against Kansas City, scoring a header deep into second-half stoppage time.

However, her late goal wasn’t enough to prevent the Current from celebrating their first NWSL championship.

Vanessa DiBernardo and Debinha scored for Kansas City, handing Washington its third straight championship game defeat.

The loss was particularly painful for Rodman because the Spirit had an opportunity to win the title in front of their home supporters.

“Obviously this one hurts way worse than any of the other ones,” Rodman told reporters afterward.

The 24-year-old was visibly emotional after the final whistle.

Brittany Mahomes, a co-owner of the Current, approached Rodman and comforted her following the defeat.

Rodman also played through discomfort after absorbing a hard challenge early in the match.

Despite the setback, she remained proud of Washington’s season and the team’s resilience throughout its playoff run.

Now, another difficult development has surfaced away from the soccer field.

Trinity Rodman, Ben Shelton Faced Relationship Challenges

Rodman and Shelton went public with their relationship in March 2025, regularly appearing at each other’s sporting events.

Their romance attracted attention as both emerged among the most recognizable young American athletes.

However, maintaining a relationship while pursuing demanding professional careers proved challenging.

In September, Shelton acknowledged the difficulties of balancing their schedules during an interview with Us Weekly.

“It is really difficult,” Shelton said.

He explained that even when the couple managed to find time together, exhaustion from training, matches and travel often took its toll.

Shelton also described that stage of their careers as potentially the most demanding period of their relationship.

Rodman previously made extraordinary efforts to support Shelton, including traveling from Washington to New York after a Spirit match to watch him compete in the U.S. Open final.

Their conflicting schedules were evident again Saturday.

While Rodman competed in the NWSL championship, Shelton was in Turin, Italy, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Finals semifinals.

Both athletes ended their seasons with painful defeats.

The Daily Mail reported that the couple’s demanding careers ultimately made their relationship difficult to sustain.

For Rodman, the breakup report follows an especially emotional conclusion to a season that brought Washington within one victory of another championship.

Neither Rodman nor Shelton has publicly addressed the reported separation.