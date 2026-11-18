The Premier League has a growing problem that isn’t likely going away anytime soon.

The increasing negativity and scrutiny in the league have made it increasingly difficult for managers to do their job without constantly looking over their shoulders.

That’s the assessment that former Sunderland manager Guy Poyet conveyed in a recent interview.

Poyet told Heavy, courtesy of BetTOM, how being a manager in the Premier League today has changed dramatically from his time running Sunderland.

“I think the biggest difference is the amount of publicity, criticism and analysis surrounding the Premier League now. There’s so much negativity and noise coming from outside the game. It’s become difficult to maintain your focus on football itself because everything is analysed.”

The former Uruguay international managed Sunderland between 2013 and 2015. During his tenure, Poyet helped save the club from Premier League relegation danger before finding out himself just how deep the criticism knife cuts.

“A team can win a game, but immediately the conversation becomes about how they played, whether they deserved to win and what the other team did well. We’re constantly looking for the negatives.”

Gus Poyet’s Sunderland Experience Shows Just How Hard Managing Can Be Nowadays

The best example in this entire discussion is Poyet himself. His experience at Sunderland encapsulates how it seems like the league is essentially bipolar.

The current Al-Khaleej bench boss took over the Black Cats in October 2013, and was instrumental in keeping the club afloat during the 2013-14 season. Sunderland was circling the drain on its path to relegation, but under Poyet’s tutelage, the team staged a late-season turnaround that helped keep the club in the Premier League.

Poyet was widely praised for the job he did. But the kudos didn’t stop the hammer from coming down.

“I’ll give you an example from my own experience at Sunderland. We got the club out of a relegation situation and I was the hero. Four months later, I was suddenly the worst manager in the world. I’m still the same person!”

That assessment pretty much sums up the reality befalling managers these days.

It’s funny how the same manager who got praise for keeping Sunderland in the Premier League was suddenly under the bus when things went sideways.

And Poyet believes that’s become part of the problem with managing in the modern game. There’s very little separation between the positive and negative sides of the job. Winning games and turning things around is no longer enough to keep the criticism at bay.

Managers can forget about ignoring the media. Even if they pass on reading what the pundits have to say, fans won’t let them forget about what’s going on.

“You can try to avoid reading the newspapers, listening to the radio or watching television, but it doesn’t matter,” Poyet added. “You go to a restaurant or walk down the street and somebody will always have something to say.”

Premier League Managers Are Finding It Increasingly Difficult to Escape the Noise

Poyet’s comments also highlight why it’s becoming increasingly difficult for managers in the Premier League.

Football has always involved criticism. Supporters have always questioned team selections, tactics and results. It comes with the territory, particularly at clubs where expectations are high.

The scale of the discussion, nonetheless, has changed considerably. Social media, in particular, has made it nearly impossible for managers to escape from the noise that comes from incessant scrutiny and criticism.

Even when results improve, the focus can quickly shift to something else. A Premier League manager might win three consecutive games, only for the discussion to turn toward some other type of nit-picking about the team’s showing.

That’s the sort of environment Poyet believes has become increasingly difficult to deal with.

“The noise around the Premier League is absolutely massive now,” he concluded.

It’s difficult to argue that the scrutiny surrounding the competition has diminished. If anything, the expectations have grown alongside the amount of attention paid to every club and manager.

Of course, criticism is par for the course.

Premier League managers, whether they like it or not, cannot escape the negative optics even when their teams are doing well.

And that’s a problem the Premier League probably isn’t going to solve anytime soon.