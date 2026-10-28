Inter Miami vs. Cincinnati: Starting Lineups & How to Watch MLS Live on TV, Streaming

Inter Miami hosts FC Cincinnati at Miami’s Nu Stadium on Wednesday, October 28, for another Major League Soccer match.

In their most recent MLS match, Inter Miami lost 2-0 to the New York Red Bulls on October 24, after securing a 3-1 win over Atlanta United on October 17. The match against the New York side was notable because Lionel Messi did not start and played only a little over half an hour, but the Argentine is expected to return to the starting lineup for this matchup against Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, the visitors come off a 2-0 win over D.C. United on October 24, after beating the same opponent 2-1 on October 21.

Inter Miami currently sit third in the MLS Eastern Conference with 55 points from 31 matches, recording 15 wins, 10 draws, and six losses. Cincinnati, meanwhile, sit eighth with 42 points from 31 matches, with 11 wins, nine draws, and 11 losses.

Inter Miami are looking to finish as high as possible in the standings, overtaking New England Revolution, who sit second with the same number of points. Cincinnati, on the other hand, are aiming to secure automatic playoff qualification rather than settle for the playoff qualifiers.

Inter Miami vs. Cincinnati: Team News & Starting Lineups

Mateo Silvetti remains a doubt for this match with a shoulder injury, while Tadeo Allende continues recovering from a knee injury. Israel Boatwright has been ruled out with a cruciate ligament tear.

For Cincinnati, Ender Echenique remains a doubt with a leg injury, and Miles Robinson, Julian Malatini, and Tyler Malacia are also doubts for the same reason.

Regardless, the match should feature both teams’ biggest stars: Messi for Miami and Evander for the visiting side.

Inter Miami’s predicted starting XI vs. Cincinnati: St. Clair; Lujan, Casemiro, Falcon, Reguilon; De Paul, Bright, Galarza; Messi, Suarez, Berterame.

Cincinnati’s predicted starting XI vs. Inter Miami: Celentano; Smith, Hagglund, Hadebe; Powell, Bucha, Evander, Nwobodo, Valenzuela; Barlow, Denkey.

How & Where to Watch Inter Miami vs. Cincinnati Live on TV, Streaming

Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time and 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 28.

The match will be available to watch live internationally on Apple TV, the streaming service that holds MLS distribution rights. The only exception is Suriname, where SCCN will broadcast the game.