Kylian Mbappe Addresses China Uproar As Sponsors Walk Away

Kylian Mbappe issued an apology Tuesday as Chinese sponsors ended their relationships with the Real Madrid forward following comments about a meme apparently depicting Mao Zedong, Reuters reports. The controversy also drew a response from China’s government and reports of restrictions on soccer broadcasts.

“My comment was ill-judged, and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world,” Mbappe wrote in a statement shared on X.

The France captain, 27, addressed the reaction after beverage company Dongpeng and dairy producer Mengniu announced their departures. Shanghai Milkground Food Tech also ended its cooperation with him.

“I apologise to everyone my words have upset,” Mbappe continued. “This was absolutely not my intention. I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I am sincerely sorry.”

Kylian Mbappe apologizes after meme comment draws criticism

The controversy began with an interview question about which meme featuring Mbappe had made him laugh the most. He described an altered video that placed his face over another person’s, referring to that individual as a “Chinese dictator.”

The image appeared to portray Mao, who led China from the country’s founding in 1949 until 1976. Chinese society largely regards jokes targeting him as disrespectful, making the reference particularly sensitive.

Mbappe’s written response acknowledged the harm his remarks had caused while explaining that he had been reacting to an image featuring himself. His statement addressed people within China and Chinese communities elsewhere.

Chinese media outlets criticized the comments, with some choosing to discuss the controversy without reproducing the remarks themselves.

“What did he say? Many Chinese would rather not repeat it,” the Global Times wrote.

The outlet also framed the dispute around the expectations Chinese consumers place on international celebrities who earn money through partnerships in the country.

“The message from Chinese consumers is clear: Respect is not optional; one doesn’t get to profit from China while disrespecting it. Not a chance.”

China Daily likewise described the episode as a warning about the boundaries of celebrity influence, pointing to the reaction among fans and the threat to Mbappe’s commercial agreements.

Sponsors end Mbappe deals as broadcast fallout widens

The commercial response extended across beverage and dairy companies. Alongside Mengniu and Shanghai Milkground Food Tech, Eastroc Beverage, the company behind Dongpeng, announced an immediate end to its work with Mbappe.

The companies said they “firmly oppose and have zero tolerance for any words or actions that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people.”

Reports also indicated consequences beyond individual endorsement agreements.

The Paper reported Tuesday that Chinese state television had stopped carrying competitions and programming involving Mbappe and LaLiga. The outlet also reported the removal of advertising featuring the forward.

Separately, the Global Times said CCTV’s news applications would exclude material about Mbappe, per BBC. Chinese media also reported that CCTV would stop airing LaLiga games, extending the reported restrictions to the competition in which Real Madrid plays.

China’s foreign ministry addressed the dispute as well. Spokesperson Lin Jian said remarks that offend Chinese people would encounter resistance throughout society.

Real Madrid declined to comment, while Mbappe’s representatives did not immediately answer a request for a response. Mbappe addressed the controversy publicly through his apology on X.