Lamine Yamal’s Reaction Turns Heads After Harry Kane Beats Him for Soccer’s Biggest Award

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal drew attention for his reaction after Harry Kane was announced as the winner of the 2026 men’s Ballon d’Or on Monday, October 26.

Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo Nazário presented the award to Kane, who became the first Englishman to win the prestigious honor in 25 years.

As the audience rose to applaud the Bayern Munich striker, cameras captured Yamal remaining seated with a serious expression before joining the applause.

The moment quickly circulated on social media, with fans debating whether the 19-year-old was disappointed after missing out on the award for the second consecutive year.

ESPN FC shared the clip on X, writing, “Yamal looking absolutely devastated for the second year in a row as he sees another player take home the Ballon d’Or.”

The outlet also highlighted his recent finishes, noting that Yamal placed second in 2025 before dropping to third in 2026.

“The wait goes on for his moment,” the post concluded.

Fans React to Lamine Yamal’s Expression After Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or Victory

Yamal’s reaction drew several responses from soccer fans, many of whom pointed to his age and the opportunities he still has to win the award.

“Mbappe has been waiting for more than 10 years and Harry Kane 15 years if not more. Lamine will definitely win it before 23,” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “He’s got years to win it yet, sure he’ll be fine.”

A third fan offered a different perspective on Yamal’s third-place finish.

“Finishing third while being the best story in the room most nights is its own kind of trophy,” the commenter wrote.

Another supporter referenced the young player’s individual accomplishments.

“At this point, with his third time winning it, the Young Talent award just feels insufficient for him and almost as just a way to placate him. He’s got next though. Keep your head up, young king.”

Harry Kane Wins First Ballon d’Or After Scoring 73 Goals in 65 Matches

Kane defeated Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé and Yamal to claim the award after scoring 73 goals in 65 appearances for club and country.

the England captain became the first player from his country to receive the men’s Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen won in 2001.

Kane scored 61 goals in 51 matches for Bayern Munich and added six goals for England during the World Cup, where the national team reached the semifinals.

Yamal also entered the ceremony following a successful season.

The Barcelona winger helped Spain win the 2026 World Cup and became the first player under 20 to appear in and win both a European Championship final and a World Cup final.

He also received the award for the world’s best young player for the third consecutive season.

Despite his individual recognition and international success, Yamal finished behind Kane and Mbappé in the Ballon d’Or voting.

Lamine Yamal’s Uncle Takes Aim at Harry Kane Following Ballon d’Or Results

Yamal’s uncle, Abdul Abdellaoui, publicly questioned the voting results and argued that his nephew deserved the award.

Speaking to El Larguero, Abdellaoui expressed disappointment with the decision.

“Well, the truth is it’s really sad, I feel really bad,” he said.

“My nephew was amazing, he was the best player in the world, everyone knows it. If you like football, you go to see Lamine, not Harry Kane.”

Abdellaoui acknowledged Kane’s scoring ability but maintained that Yamal offered more on the field.

“Harry Kane is a great goalscorer but Lamine is the best player who shines on the pitch and if he’s unlucky, there’s next year.”

He also suggested that Yamal’s age worked against him in the voting.

“Since Lamine is young, they always say he has time, he’s 19, and that’s why they’re not giving him the award. Harry, with only three days of football left, they’re saying, ‘come on, we’ll give him the award’.”

Abdellaoui pointed to Yamal’s World Cup victory and domestic accomplishments as reasons he believed the teenager should have won.

“He’s won the World Cup, La Liga, the Super Cup, he plays really well, he’s had an incredible season, he scores goals that nobody else can. Passes, assists, whatever you want.”

Despite the criticism, Abdellaoui expressed confidence in his nephew’s future.

“Lamine will win more than one, but the sadness will pass in three days. In a few days he will be fine.”

Barcelona President Joan Laporta Says Yamal ‘Deserved’ the Ballon d’Or

Barcelona president Joan Laporta also publicly supported Yamal after the London ceremony.

“I am convinced that he will win the Ballon d’Or, I don’t know when, but he deserved it,” Laporta said.

He acknowledged that the voting process ultimately determined the winner, despite his belief that Yamal had done enough to earn the honor.

“In my view, he did enough to win the Ballon d’Or, but the voters decided the matter this way, and that must be accepted in a sporting spirit.”

Laporta also expressed confidence that the Barcelona squad would support Yamal following the result.

“I hope this will be a motivation for him on a personal level, and I am sure it will be. All his teammates will help him get over this disappointment quickly.”