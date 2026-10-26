Ballon d’Or 2026: Full Nominees List, Voting Rules and Start Time for Historic London Ceremony

The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony takes place Monday, October 26, at the London Palladium in London, England, with Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal among the 30 nominees competing for the men’s award.

This year’s ceremony marks the 70th anniversary of the Ballon d’Or, which was first awarded in 1956 to English soccer legend Sir Stanley Matthews.

Organizers moved the ceremony to London for the anniversary celebration, with awards recognizing the top players, coaches, goalkeepers, and clubs from the 2025-26 season.

How to Watch the 2026 Ballon d’Or Ceremony Live

DAZN will stream the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The red carpet begins at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the awards ceremony at 4 p.m. ET.

Date: Monday, October 26, 2026

Location: London Palladium, London, England

Red carpet: 3 p.m. ET

Awards ceremony: 4 p.m. ET

Streaming: DAZN

The ceremony will recognize winners across 11 categories, including the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or awards, goalkeeper honors, coaching awards, and club awards.

How Does Ballon d’Or 2026 Voting Work?

Ballon d’Or voting considers three factors: individual performances, team achievements and career accomplishments.

A panel of 100 sports journalists votes for the men’s award, while 50 journalists select the women’s winner.

Each journalist ranks 10 players, with points assigned based on placement.

Ranking

Points

1st 15

2nd 12

3rd 10

4th 8

5th 7

6th 5

7th 4

8th 3

9th 2

10th 1

The player who receives the highest total wins the award.

The Kopa Trophy, which recognizes the best young player, uses a different voting system. Former Ballon d’Or winners serve on the jury for that award.

Ballon d’Or 2026: Full Men’s Nominees List

Thirty players received nominations for the men’s Ballon d’Or.

Messi, Kane and Yamal are among the nominees, alongside Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé.

The complete list includes:

Jude Bellingham — England, Real Madrid

Pau Cubarsí — Spain, Barcelona

Marc Cucurella — Spain, Chelsea/Real Madrid

Ousmane Dembélé — France, Paris Saint-Germain

Luis Díaz — Colombia, Bayern München

Bruno Fernandes — Portugal, Manchester United

Gabriel — Brazil, Arsenal

Erling Haaland — Norway, Manchester City

Achraf Hakimi — Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain

Harry Kane — England, Bayern München

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia — Georgia, Paris Saint-Germain

Lamine Yamal — Spain, Barcelona

Sadio Mané — Senegal, Al-Nassr

Marquinhos — Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain

Lautaro Martínez — Argentina, Inter

Kylian Mbappé — France, Real Madrid

Nuno Mendes — Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi — Argentina, Inter Miami

João Neves — Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain

Michael Olise — France, Bayern München

Willian Pacho — Ecuador, Paris Saint-Germain

Julián Quiñones — Mexico, Al-Qadsiah

Declan Rice — England, Arsenal

Rodri — Spain, Manchester City/Barcelona

Fabián Ruiz — Spain, Paris Saint-Germain

William Saliba — France, Arsenal

Ferran Torres — Spain, Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain

Dayot Upamecano — France, Bayern München

Vinícius Júnior — Brazil, Real Madrid

Vitinha — Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain

Ballon d’Or 2026: Full Women’s Nominees List

The women’s Ballon d’Or also features 30 nominees representing clubs across Europe and the United States.

Among the nominees are Barcelona’s Ewa Pajor, Arsenal’s Alessia Russo and Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle.

The complete list includes:

Selma Bacha — France, OL Lyonnes

Barbra Banda — Zambia, Orlando Pride

Esmee Brugts — Netherlands, Barcelona

Klara Bühl — Germany, Bayern München

Mariona Caldentey — Spain, Arsenal

Scarlett Camberos — Mexico, Club América

Kerstin Casparij — Netherlands, Manchester City

Temwa Chawinga — Malawi, Kansas City Current

Cata Coll — Spain, Barcelona

Melchie Dumornay — Haiti, OL Lyonnes

Caroline Graham Hansen — Norway, Barcelona

Alex Greenwood — England, Manchester City

Patri Guijarro — Spain, Barcelona

Pernille Harder — Denmark, Bayern München

Yui Hasegawa — Japan, Manchester City

Rose Lavelle — United States, Gotham FC

Mapi León — Spain, Barcelona/London City Lionesses

Lorena — Brazil, Kansas City Current

Melvine Malard — France, Manchester United/Chelsea

Manaka Matsukubo — Japan, North Carolina Courage/Chelsea

Vivianne Miedema — Netherlands, Manchester City

Ewa Pajor — Poland, Barcelona

Clàudia Pina — Spain, Barcelona

Alexia Putellas — Spain, Barcelona/London City Lionesses

Wendie Renard — France, OL Lyonnes

Alessia Russo — England, Arsenal

Khadija Shaw — Jamaica, Manchester City

Momoko Tanikawa — Japan, Bayern München

Caroline Weir — Scotland, Real Madrid/OL Lyonnes

Tessa Wullaert — Belgium, Inter/Como

Ballon d’Or 2026 Young Player and Goalkeeper Nominees

The ceremony will also recognize the best young players and goalkeepers in men’s and women’s soccer.

Men’s Young Talent of the Year nominees:

Kerim Alajbegović, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Pau Cubarsí, Yan Diomandé, Lennart Karl, Éli Junior Kroupi, Lamine Yamal, Johan Manzambi, Ibrahim Maza and Warren Zaïre-Emery.

Women’s Young Talent of the Year nominees:

Veerle Buurman, Vicky López, Felicia Schröder, Clara Serrajordi and Lily Yohannes.

Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year nominees:

Yassine Bounou, Thibaut Courtois, Joan García, Gregor Kobel, Emiliano Martínez, Édouard Mendy, David Raya, Matvey Safonov, Unai Simón and Vozinha.

Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year nominees:

Ann-Katrin Berger, Cata Coll, Hannah Hampton, Lorena and Ayaka Yamashita.

Which Coaches and Clubs Are Nominated for Ballon d’Or 2026 Awards?

Five coaches received nominations in each coaching category, while five clubs will compete for the men’s and women’s Club of the Year awards.

Men’s Coach of the Year:

Mikel Arteta, Luis de la Fuente, Unai Emery, Vincent Kompany and Luis Enrique.

Women’s Coach of the Year:

Jonatan Giráldez, Andrée Jeglertz, Nils Nielsen, Pere Romeu and Elena Sadiku.

Men’s Club of the Year:

Arsenal, Bayern München, Bodø/Glimt, Flamengo and Paris Saint-Germain.

Women’s Club of the Year:

Barcelona, Bayern München, Club América, Manchester City and OL Lyonnes.

The ceremony will also include the Socrates Award, presented by L’Équipe and Peace and Sport. The honor recognizes athletes who support solidarity initiatives and social causes.

The 2026 Ballon d’Or winners will be announced during Monday’s ceremony, beginning at 4 p.m. ET on DAZN.