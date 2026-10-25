Manchester United vs Bournemouth Lineups: Carrick Faces Fresh Injury Blow Ahead of Old Trafford Clash

Manchester United face another difficult test when they host Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, October 25, 2026. Kick-off is scheduled for 2pm GMT, and Michael Carrick is under pressure after a poor run of results.

United have gone seven matches without a win in all competitions, including a 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como earlier in the week. Injuries have also limited Carrick’s options ahead of the Bournemouth clash.

Several first-team players remain unavailable, although Leny Yoro’s return offers some relief in defense. Carrick could make changes in attack and defense as He looks to end his side’s winless run at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Predicted Lineups

Manchester United could start in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Senne Lammens in goal.

United are expected to play Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui at full-back, with Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire in central defense. Carlos Baleba and Youri Tielemans could start in central midfield, while Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo support Joshua Zirkzee.

Predicted Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Mazraoui; Baleba, Tielemans; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Amad; Zirkzee.

Yoro returns after serving his suspension and could replace Matthijs de Ligt at center-back.

Zirkzee is also pushing for a starting place after scoring against Como. His goal could earn him a chance ahead of Matheus Cunha, who struggled in the midweek defeat.

Fernandes is expected to retain his attacking midfield role despite publicly questioning Carrick’s tactics after the Champions League loss.

The predicted Manchester United vs Bournemouth lineups may change before the clubs confirm their starting teams.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Injury Update

Manchester United face several injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s Premier League fixture.

Kobbie Mainoo remains unavailable after suffering a knock, although reports suggest he could return within a week.

Luke Shaw, Benjamin Sesko, Patrick Dorgu, Manuel Ugarte, Tom Heaton, Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford are also listed among United’s absentees.

Sesko has a shin problem, while Dorgu is recovering from a thigh injury. Ugarte faces a longer spell out because of a knee injury.

However, Carrick has received positive news about Yoro and Ayden Heaven. Yoro is available after suspension, while Heaven has recovered from illness.

Bournemouth also have injury problems ahead of the trip to Old Trafford.

Alex Toth, Julian Araujo and Alex Scott are expected to miss the match. Junior Kroupi remains a fitness concern following a foot problem.

These absences could affect the Manchester United vs Bournemouth lineups, particularly in midfield and defense.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Team News and Kick-Off Time

Manchester United enter the match seeking their second Premier League win of the season.

Carrick’s side suffered another setback against Como, increasing pressure on the manager ahead of Bournemouth’s visit.

Yoro’s return gives United another defensive option, while Zirkzee’s recent goal puts him in contention for a rare league start.

Bournemouth arrive after a midweek European victory over AC Milan. The visitors will look to build on that result against a United side struggling for form.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth kicks off at 2 pm GMT on Sunday, October 25, at Old Trafford. Sky Sports will broadcast the Premier League fixture.

Both clubs are expected to confirm their official starting lineups around an hour before kick-off.