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Saturday Soccer Shockers: City’s First Loss, Saka Fears & Title Twists

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Aston Villa FC v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27
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BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 24: Nicolas Jackson of Aston Villa celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammates during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Aston Villa FC and Manchester City at Villa Park on October 24, 2026 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Every day the beautiful game delivers more stories than any one site can fully cover. From title-race drama and injury scares to managerial sacking and continental upsets, the volume is simply overwhelming. That’s why we’ve launched this daily roundup here at Heavy Soccer: a concise, no-nonsense summary of the biggest and most interesting soccer news from the past 24 hours. We know most stories don’t need a full-length feature, and time constraints mean we can’t chase every single headline. Instead, we hand-pick the highlights that truly matter. Here is the Saturday soccer news summary –

Man City Suffer First Premier League Defeat of the Season

Manchester City’s perfect start ended with a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa. Nicolas Jackson scored twice for the hosts, while Erling Haaland’s header briefly leveled the score before Villa claimed the points. (ManCity)

Arsenal Fear Saka Injury Could Be Worse Than First Thought

Bukayo Saka is facing a potential six-to-eight-week absence after suffering a quadriceps injury in midweek against Bayern Munich. The winger already missed Saturday’s game, and further scans have raised concerns about the severity. (Heavy).

Arsenal Draw Level with Man City at Top of Premier League

Arsenal capitalized on City’s slip by beating Everton 2-0 at the Emirates, with goals from Ezri Konsa and Gabriel. Both sides now sit on 21 points after eight games, City still ahead on goal difference. (BBC)

Dortmund Climb to Top of the Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund moved clear at the summit of the Bundesliga with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. They lead on 17 points, three clear of Bayern Munich, who face Freiburg on Sunday in a massive top-of-the-table clash. (BVB Buzz)

Burnley Sack Manager After Just 14 Games

Championship side Burnley dismissed head coach Nicky Hayen hours after a 4-1 defeat at Lincoln City. The Clarets sit in the relegation zone with only one league win this season, prompting the board to act quickly. (Reuters)

Holders Sundowns Crash Out of African Champions League

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns were sensationally eliminated in the second preliminary round after a 1-1 draw with Angola’s Wiliete. The away-goals rule sent the South African giants packing for the first time since 2015. (Reuters)
That’s your Saturday news summary. More drama incoming tomorrow—see you then.

Edward Perovic Edward Perovic is a Heavy sports contributor. More about Edward Perovic

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Saturday Soccer Shockers: City’s First Loss, Saka Fears & Title Twists

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