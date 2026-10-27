Lazio & Como Hit the Road: Serie A’s Hottest Teams Tested Tonight

While England, Spain, and Germany turn their attention to domestic cups this midweek, Serie A rolls out a full round of league fixtures. And the two most compelling stories of the early season both face genuine away tests. Lazio sit joint-top of the table with Inter on 22 points after eight games, unbeaten under Gennaro Gattuso with seven wins and one draw. Como, under Cesc Fàbregas, are right behind on 17 points and playing some of the most attractive football in the league. Both travel tonight. The results will tell us a lot about whether these early surges are sustainable.

Sassuolo vs Lazio: Can Gattuso’s Unbeaten Run Survive?

Lazio arrive at the Mapei Stadium in excellent form. A 2-1 win over Parma on Saturday kept them unbeaten and took them to 22 points, putting them ahead of Inter at the top of the table. The Biancocelesti have been organized, clinical and difficult to break down, conceding just five goals in their opening eight league games. They have also scored at least twice in each of their last six matches.

Sassuolo, by contrast, have struggled for consistency. Alberto Aquilani’s side lost 2-0 to Como at the weekend and have several injury concerns, including Ismaël Koné, Jay Idzes, Daniel Boloca and Fedde Leysen. They remain unbeaten at home in the league this season, however, giving them reason to believe they can make life difficult for the leaders. Lazio also have absences to manage: Adam Marušić, Nicolò Rovella and Albert Guðmundsson are expected to miss out, while Andrea Pinamonti is a doubt after illness. Mattia Zaccagni remains a key creative outlet, with Kenneth Taylor and Davide Frattesi offering goals from midfield. This is the kind of away fixture that will test whether Lazio’s unexpected title challenge has genuine staying power.

Torino vs Como: Fàbregas’ Project Faces a Rising Side

Como’s rise has been one of the stories of the season. Cesc Fàbregas has built a side that presses aggressively, moves the ball quickly and has found ways to score even when he rotates his lineup. A 2-0 win over Sassuolo on Saturday followed a stunning 4-1 Champions League victory over Manchester United, giving Como three consecutive wins across all competitions. Anastasios Douvikas has been particularly effective, scoring a brace against Sassuolo and finding the net in four straight matches across all competitions.

Torino have developed momentum of their own. Three consecutive league wins have lifted Ignazio Abate’s side into the conversation for a European place, making this a more difficult assignment for Como than their position in the table might suggest. The hosts will look to use their physicality and home advantage at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, while Como must balance confidence with the demands of a busy schedule. Trevoh Chalobah, Assane Diao and other players are unavailable, but Nico Paz is expected to return after being rested against Sassuolo. The Argentine remains central to Como’s creativity, and another positive result would further strengthen the case that Fàbregas is building something sustainable.

Roma Watching Closely as the Night Unfolds

Roma also host Cagliari on Tuesday, with the Giallorossi looking to close the gap on the teams above them. They sit four points behind Lazio, so a home win would increase the pressure on the leaders and add another layer of interest to the evening’s results.

Sassuolo vs. Lazio kicks off at 6:30 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. ET) and is available to U.S. viewers on Paramount+. Torino vs. Como follows at 8:45 p.m. CET (3:45 p.m. ET), with coverage on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+. Roma vs. Cagliari also starts at 8:45 p.m. CET (3:45 p.m. ET) and streams on Paramount+.

Two of Serie A’s most interesting teams are on the road, with a third contender watching the consequences. By the end of the night, we should know a little more about whether Lazio and Como can sustain their early-season surges—or whether their next tests will expose the limits of their momentum.